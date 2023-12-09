How realistic is your stock-market forecast?

Published: December 8, 2023 2:15 pm ET

Hope is not a strategy.

This is important to remember, because many of us are – perhaps, unknowingly – extrapolating the spectacular stock market returns of the past decade into the future. It’s highly unlikely we’ll be so lucky: Over the past decade the stock market has outperformed cash by an 11.9% annual rate – one of the best 10-year returns in US history.

faith…

Hope is not a strategy.

This is important to remember, because many of us are – perhaps, unknowingly – extrapolating the spectacular stock market returns of the past decade into the future. It’s highly unlikely we’ll be so lucky: Over the past decade the stock market has outperformed cash by an 11.9% annual rate – one of the best 10-year returns in US history.

Believing in a repeat performance represents the triumph of hope over experience.

Of course, it’s not impossible that stock market returns in the next decade will be as good as the last. But probability is different from possibility. And you should base your retirement financial plans on realistic assumptions, because the long-term returns of the equity market are perhaps the most important determinant of your retirement standard of living.

I am not the first person to argue that the next decade is unlikely to be as good as the last, as the current stock market is overvalued according to almost every valuation indicator. But a new analysis reaches a similar conclusion from a different angle: It takes a bottom-up approach to estimating the stock market’s potential next decade returns, decomposing the market’s excess cash returns into four separate components. Does. Our confidence in a forecast increases when two different analytical approaches reach similar conclusions.

It is titled “Driving with the Rear-View Mirror: Will We See a Repeat of the Last Decade of U.S. Equity Returns?”, and the analysis was conducted by Jordan Brooks, Principal of AQR Capital Management. The four components into which Brooks breaks down the stock market’s excess cash returns, as with each contribution made over the past decade, are listed below:

How much will each of these four components contribute to the stock market’s return over the next decade? Jordan’s estimates are as follows:

Actual cash return: 0.5% , Jordan bases it on the average real interest rate projection made by members of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee. Note that to get the additional cash return you have to subtract it from the contributions of the other three components. Since real cash returns over the past decade were minus 1.7% annually, a return of more than 0.5% over the next decade means the stock market’s nominal return should be 2.2 annual percentage points. better So that equity can perform well even on the basis of excess cash.

, Jordan bases it on the average real interest rate projection made by members of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee. Note that to get the additional cash return you have to subtract it from the contributions of the other three components. Since real cash returns over the past decade were minus 1.7% annually, a return of more than 0.5% over the next decade means the stock market’s nominal return should be 2.2 annual percentage points. So that equity can perform well even on the basis of excess cash. Dividend Yield: 1.5% , There is not much room for discussion here.

, There is not much room for discussion here. Real income growth rate: 2.9%, Jordan bases this estimate on a simple statistical model that estimates future real income growth based on real income growth and real GDP growth. The model has been surprisingly accurate: since 1950, its forecasts have been highly correlated with actual growth rates – and when the model has been wrong, it has often been too optimistic rather than too pessimistic. The model is currently projecting a 2.9% annual real income growth rate over the next decade.

These three out of four return components translate into an estimated 3.4% annual cash return over the next decade. Furthermore, these three components are relatively predictable, and when wrong, are only wrong by one or two percentage points at most. As a result, if the stock market is to come close to the past decade’s 11.9% annual gain over the next decade, most of the heavy lifting will have to be done by expanding earnings multiples.

That’s asking a lot, given that the stock market’s earnings multiples are already inflated. As I reported late last month, the stock market’s CAPE ratio is already at the 91st percentile of the distribution of monthly readings since 1950. Jordan calculated that it would still have to nearly double—to 60, from its current level of around 31—if, given projections for the other three components, the stock market were to grow an additional 11.9% annually over the next decade. To produce cash returns.

This would far exceed CAPE’s previous record of 44.2, set at the peak of the Internet bubble.

The implication of Jordan’s analysis is serious: Do you really want to base your retirement planning on the expectation that the CAPE ratio will get so high that it will make market valuations at the top of the Internet bubble seem sensible by comparison?

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee for audits. He can be reached at [email protected],

Source: www.marketwatch.com