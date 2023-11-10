How real-time insights can counter market forces impacting lab staff shortages

Benjamin Franklin’s adage, “Time lost is never found again” is as applicable today as it was in the 1700s. One of the most important aspects of medical laboratory management is providing laboratory tests within a limited time as they shape approximately two-thirds of all medical decisions made by physicians. As the workforce of laboratory professionals continues to decline due to retirement, demand for services and vacancy rates increase, real-time insight into the market forces impacting laboratory staffing shortages is critical by enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions. Can play an important role in combating and taking proactive measures to address staffing challenges. To proactively address these problem points, laboratories can implement some positive strategies, which are as follows.

Identify staffing trends

Real-time data analysis can help identify staffing patterns and trends, such as peak periods of demand or seasonal fluctuations in laboratory workload. By understanding these trends, laboratories can plan ahead and ensure they have the right number of staff available during critical times, thereby preventing shortages.

Predictive Analytics for Demand Forecasting

By using predictive analytics using artificial intelligence models, laboratories can forecast future staffing needs based on historical volumes, timekeeping data, and other relevant factors. This helps to match workforce capacity to expected demand and mitigate potential shortages in advance.

staffing optimization

Real-time insights can help optimize the allocation of staff resources. It reduces reliance on sendouts by having the ability to monitor staffing levels down to the department-level to ensure appropriate tasks are assigned to the right team members, thus meeting turnaround time benchmarks. And to maximize productivity and efficiency in the laboratory.

Employee Retention Strategies

Lab managers can regularly monitor employee satisfaction and identify signs of potential dissatisfaction or burnout due to understaffing. This allows them to implement targeted retention strategies to retain skilled employees, while minimizing the impact of high turnover rates.

Skills gap analysis and training opportunities

Identifying skills gaps within the laboratory workforce can help organizations invest in targeted training programs to upskill existing staff, thereby reducing reliance on external recruitment during shortages.

Use of part-time or temporary employees

During periods of increased demand, organizations can use real-time insights to assess whether the use of travel technologies is a viable solution. This approach provides flexibility and responsiveness to deal with fluctuations in workload, but can add significant costs as travel technicians cost on average 1.5 times more than full-time lab technicians.

When laboratory departments are understaffed, delays in laboratory testing can negatively impact patient outcomes by delaying treatment by up to 43%. For patients with serious outcomes or awaiting potentially life-saving treatment, any delay is impactful.

Once time is lost you can never get it back. Real-time insights enable laboratories to be more proactive, strategic and responsive in managing their staffing needs and mitigating the impact of market forces that impact labor shortages. By using data to guide decision making, laboratories can foster a stable and productive workforce, even in the face of dynamic market conditions.

Photo: Morsa Images, Getty Images

Source: medcitynews.com