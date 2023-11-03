How real estate brokerage decisions can affect home buyers and sellers

A federal jury’s historic verdict could overturn the way Americans buy and sell homes.

Industry experts said this week’s legal ruling that the powerful National Association of Realtors (NAR) and several large brokerages conspired to increase home commissions could ultimately drive down real estate agents’ fees and, importantly, As a result, costs may reduce for home buyers and sellers. At the very least, the jury’s decision is likely to bring greater transparency, which will long be a source of confusion and frustration for consumers about where their money goes in real estate transactions.

The vast majority of American homes – or about 90% – are bought and sold through NAR-affiliated real estate agents. The organization, which is the nation’s largest trade association, requires home sellers to offer a non-negotiable commission before listing homes on its property database, known as the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS. , which feeds into real estate sites like Zillow. The commission paid by the home seller to his agent as well as the buyer’s agent is currently around 5% to 6% of the sale price of the home.

Plaintiffs in a recent case in Kansas City successfully argued that NAR’s rule reduces competition and raises prices. He said if there was no MLS, buyers would compensate their agents, as would sellers.

Tuesday’s ruling could bring that scenario to fruition, especially if the judge in charge of the Missouri case issues an injunction barring predetermined commission rates and shared commissions between buyers and sellers.

“The most impactful injunction would be one that bans cooperative compensation in the Multiple Listing Service on a national level, which the Court has the authority to do,” analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods wrote in a report.

Fed also keeps an eye on real estate agents

The Justice Department is also looking into the issue of how real estate agents are compensated and whether those practices harm competition. Federal regulators could determine that these practices violate antitrust law, which would lead to sweeping changes in the way real estate agents are paid.

“It is possible that the DOJ will actively consider making changes that are necessary to promote a fair and competitive market during the injunction determination,” KBW analysts said.

KBW estimates that the change in payment structure for agents could cut the $100 billion annual commission pool by 30% for 1.6 million realtors. “A court-ordered injunction could ‘unbundle’ commissions nationally as early as 2024, ending the long-standing practice of listing agents and sellers setting and paying buyer agent commissions,” analysts said “

NAR and other defendants in the Missouri case have vowed to appeal the ruling, in which they were ordered to pay at least $1.8 billion to hundreds of thousands of homeowners who were required to pay excessive fees to agents. Was.

Home sellers have long complained about paying commissions to buyer’s brokers.

“The extent of injunctive relief decided by the Court will strongly influence whether a price competitive system develops that lowers consumer costs and increases service quality,” Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, said in a statement. Is.” “We hope the court will sever the relationship between listing agents and buyer agent compensation, releasing sellers from liability and requiring buyer agents to be compensated.”

Still, one industry veteran cautioned against reading too much into the decision yet, noting that the judge presiding over the Missouri case has not yet issued a final ruling in the case.

“Depending on what he does, there may be a requirement for agents to make more disclosures to both sellers and buyers about the options they have — and maybe not,” Steve Murray, partner at Real Trends Consulting, told CBS MoneyWatch. will be.”

“That scenario wouldn’t involve much change, other than both listing agents and buyer agents making more disclosures to their clients about who’s getting what,” he said.

Although the case posed “a huge threat to the industry”, Murray added, “consumers use the system because it works for them.” While buyers and sellers are not forced by any laws or regulations to use an agent to buy or sell a home, this option is used in about 10% of home sales and purchases, he said. .

Other industry players have warned that relieving home sellers of the need to compensate buyer-side brokers could force homebuyers into the market to bear the cost, leading to rising mortgage rates and cheaper properties. Barriers to ownership may increase in times of shortage. ,

