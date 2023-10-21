How Rajiv Kapoor made Steelbird a brand worth Rs 554 crore and became 'Helmet King' - News18

Curated By: Business Desk

The inspirational success stories of many leading Indian entrepreneurs inspire countless young business enthusiasts today. You may be familiar with Steelbird, a major name in the helmet industry. Thanks to its exceptional product quality, Steelbird has become Asia’s top helmet company.

The remarkable journey of the Steelbird owner reflects the tremendous success of his brand. Rajiv Kapoor, managing director of Steelbird (established in 1963), known as the “Helmet King” in the country, has built a company worth Rs 554 crore through hard work and dedication.

Rajiv Kapoor’s entrepreneurial journey began in his early years. He used to go to the factory with his father right after school. During those visits, his father would share insights and explain the helmet manufacturing process within the factory. This routine of going to the factory continued for a long time.

After completing his schooling, Kapoor actively engaged in factory work while simultaneously pursuing his college education. In media reports, he shared that he took each task as a challenge, with his father guiding him to become an expert in the field.

Interestingly, Steelbird chose not to appoint any celebrity as brand ambassador despite being a leading helmet manufacturing brand. Rajiv Kapoor’s vision is that Steelbird has a rich 60-year history and has evolved into a well-known brand in its own right. For decades, Steelbird helmets have protected countless generations, becoming the go-to safety shield for many individuals, making it their preferred choice even today.

One notable aspect is that individuals purchasing Steelbird helmets today are often following a family tradition, as their fathers and grandfathers also wore Steelbird helmets at some point.

However, in 2002, a devastating incident shook Rajiv Kapoor’s life. A massive fire broke out in the Mayapuri unit of the company. On that fateful day, he was supposed to export goods worth Rs 4 crore, but everything was destroyed in the fire.

During that period, Rajiv Kapoor also obtained a loan of Rs 21 crore to facilitate the expansion of his company. However, even in the face of these difficult challenges, he did not waver and continued to work tirelessly. The results of their dedication are evident today, as the Steelbird company continues to grow.

