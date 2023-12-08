December 8, 2023
How Rainmakers football players can take advantage of eight new trade-in recipes


Learn about the new crafting recipe live on Rainmakers Football.

  • by Nick Fryer

  • December 8, 2023 at 9:24 am

More trade-in recipes are coming to Rainmakers Football!

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Eight New recipes will become available to Rainmakers football players. The initial drop will take place at 1 pm ET. The second will arrive at 6 PM ET, and from there a new one will arrive every half hour until the final part of this wave arrives at 9 PM ET.

Each recipe will go live until Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9 PM ET.

Here are the details of all the recipes:

Not all trade-in packs will be sellable on the secondary market, however, cards can be sold after opening. No additional trade-in tokens will be left with these recipes due to existing supply in customer accounts from previous drops.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBER. Eligibility restrictions apply. 18+ shopping in the market. The Rainmakers compete 18+ except for NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). ReignMakers contests are not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or drftkings.com for details.

DraftKings Marketplace is currently available only in the United States and Canada.

To buy and sell NFTs on the DraftKings marketplace, you must be 18+* and reside in one of the 50 US states or Canada.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for access,

you must have one verified DraftKings Account.

you have to agree with us DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use And DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy Before transacting on the DraftKings Marketplace.

Looking for more information on DraftKings Marketplace, to visit DK Network information page,

For more information and FAQs, please refer to our About this page or Help Center With frequently asked questions!

Source: dknetwork.draftkings.com

