How Rainmakers football players can take advantage of eight new trade-in recipes

Learn about the new crafting recipe live on Rainmakers Football.

More trade-in recipes are coming to Rainmakers Football!

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Eight New recipes will become available to Rainmakers football players. The initial drop will take place at 1 pm ET. The second will arrive at 6 PM ET, and from there a new one will arrive every half hour until the final part of this wave arrives at 9 PM ET.

Each recipe will go live until Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9 PM ET.

Here are the details of all the recipes:

Not all trade-in packs will be sellable on the secondary market, however, cards can be sold after opening. No additional trade-in tokens will be left with these recipes due to existing supply in customer accounts from previous drops.

