How profitable would the Alaska-Hawaii merger be?

Based on calculations of the operating margins of all major US airlines, a merger between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines could be a win-win situation for both carriers.

Meghna Maharshi

The merger between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines would position them as the fifth or sixth largest airline, depending on whether the proposed merger of JetBlue and Spirit goes through.

But this is based only on revenue.

Where does Alaska-Hawaiian stand in terms of profitability?

Alaska-Hawaiian combined is less profitable than Alaska but significantly more profitable than Hawaiian, which has struggled since the pandemic.

It may seem like Hawaii has come out as the biggest beneficiary in terms of benefits, but Alaska is betting on a boost from greater access to Hawaii and possibly even Asia.

Alaska Chief Financial Officer Shane Tackett said during an investor call Sunday that the airline doesn’t need Hawaiian to boost its profits.

“We do not see the combination necessary to continue to compete for operational and margin leadership in this industry,” Tackett said. “We see this as a unique opportunity to enhance Alaska’s value and growth proposition.”

The merged Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines will have an operating margin of 5.1%, putting it in the middle of the group of major US airlines.

Here’s where Alaska-Hawaiian stands in profitability 12 months out to September 2023:

Sun Country: 12.6%

Allegiant Airlines: 12.0%

Delta Air Lines: 11.6%

United Airlines: 10.5%

American Airlines: 9.0%

Alaska Airlines: 8.6%

Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines , 5.1%

Southwest Airlines: 1.6%

Frontier Airlines: 1.3%

JetBlue: 1.1%

JetBlue/Spirit: -0.4%

Spirit Airlines: -3.0%

Hawaiian Airlines: -7.9%

In 2017, Hawaiian recorded the highest margin in the US industry at 18.8%. But it has faced a number of issues in recent years: the Maui wildfires, the sluggish recovery of the Japanese visitor market and issues with Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines that affected its Airbus A321neos.

Alaska is paying a premium for Hawaiian, and it can hope that Hawaiian can return to pre-pandemic margins, when the carrier was at peak profitability, partly driven by a strong Japanese yen, which has boosted traffic coming to Hawaii. Promoted a boom in Japanese tourism.

Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci said during a Sunday investor call that he believed the issues affecting Hawaiian were temporary.

“You look at some of the things going on right now that have suppressed some of the demand to return to Hawaii that was traditionally part of Hawaiian business,” he said. “They’re all temporary and they’re going to return to normal.”

