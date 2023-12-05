How Posterscope and EE got late night travelers home safely

Reaching home safely after going out at night is the priority of every party goer. EE/BT were keen to identify ways to ensure that women and other vulnerable people could get home safely and drew on Posterscope, London home sites and cutting-edge technology to give them the support and guidance they needed. The campaign went on to receive the Innovation Award at The Drum Awards for Out of Home. Here is the award winning case study.

The campaign brought amazingly incredible creative concepts to life, winning first prize in Ocean’s creative competition in 2022. Not content with a great idea, EE was determined to ensure that the public could benefit from this groundbreaking idea and their market. Leading Network. Using the latest innovations in digital OOH including facial recognition software and AR, the campaign provided real value to citizens, made a bold statement of intent on a public screen and made a typically impersonal format directly accessible to audiences, allowing There was a significant uplift in both emotions and feelings. Awareness of EE’s connected network despite only being run during hours of darkness.

background

For those who live in major cities, the night is a time of excitement and fun to explore new places, meet old friends and make memories. However, cities can be dangerous places after dark, especially for women and vulnerable minority groups. Recognizing a major social problem and to maintain its leadership position in the field of women and LGBT empowerment, EE created Stay Connected at Night, harnessing the power of OOH with the latest technological innovations to enable people to move around cities. During the course of time, guidance was given to take it home safely. At night. EE used its power as the country’s number one network to help both customers and non-customers stay safe with the UK’s first technology-enabled Route Home.

To address growing concerns about safety at night, Manchester City Council launched a Night-Time Safety Charter for Women to make the city safer at night and boost the night-time economy. As an important part of the fabric of urban life, OOH was the ideal format to provide practical support to citizens and make their journeys safer, a reassuring solution, especially in light of high-profile victims of violence such as Sarah Everard. appearance.

Objective

On a practical level, EE wanted to help consumers get home safely through the use of essential apps via its award-winning network, thereby showing EE’s value for money (compared with competing telecoms brands at lower prices). Instead of fighting a race to the level). Working with the key insight that “of course, I want a reliable network – post-Covid, I’m out and about a lot. But I also need to make sure my plan has enough data and every month It shouldn’t cost too much – especially at the moment when I have to pay more attention to my outgoings than usual!”, EE wanted to raise awareness about their staycation amongst students in Manchester and their under 30s. Connected offerings to the target audience in a meaningful and practical way.

For this target audience, value for money and quality service are prerequisites for their mobile provider, so EE was determined to demonstrate its credentials in a compelling and attractive way. Considerations and FCPI (First Choice Purchase Intent) were the key objectives of this activity, as they are key drivers of brand success for EE.

strategy

We decided to spend the night and help people wandering in the city get home safely. This meant being live all night, which other brands might avoid, and having a prominent voice so people couldn’t miss EE. Instead of focusing on daylight hours, the activity will be live from 8pm to 3am, outside and across all parts of the night shift. Fewer people will watch EE, but for those who do, the value of the media will be much greater. Targeting students and under 30s, we focused on Manchester, which has one of the largest student populations in Europe and one of the most vibrant nightlife in the UK. The city has also suffered high profile stories of night-time attacks, and wanted to provide viewers with a true public utility.

The campaign aims to deliver clear, practical information in real-time and use some of the latest innovative technology to help viewers reach safe places, plan home journeys with live transport data, draw attention to phone charging facilities Will be required. Light up the dark streets with a bright screen.

execution

To ensure that as many people as possible benefit from the campaign, we have activated the campaign since February 27th (before the clocks went forward and the long winter nights were still going on, and the day after February’s payday). later when the number of people socializing begins to climb again after Christmas). Activity ran from 8pm to 3am on key dates for social gathering across the week across major large format digital and D6 in student centers and key nightlife areas in Manchester city centre.

The campaign used 4 innovative techniques to power the creative execution:

Lighting – The D6s utilize Ocean’s Lookout facial detection software that detects when a lone person approaches and brightens, illuminating the home to a person walking in the dark.

Augmented Reality – A live camera feed has a directional overlay, showing people a street-view with directions to safe locations on the screen. The screen detects oncoming pedestrians and reacts accordingly, sharing location-specific travel options.

Live Transport Data Feed – The dynamic content part of the campaign, powered by LivePoster, uses real-time transport data to help people get home safely. Each poster location uses departing transport information to highlight the next departing buses, trams and trains, with the nearest mode of transport displayed at each poster location.

Phone Charging – The digital copy drew attention to mobile charging points at OOH StreetHubs in the city centre.

Along with OOH, the campaign was also supported by social media posts on Instagram and TikTok, posts by influencers and digital audio.

Result

The campaign was an incredible success, delivering a clear improvement in EE’s brand metrics and reaffirming their position in the public’s eyes as a true leader on meaningful issues. As a nighttime campaign, the available audience was only 7% of that during the day (Source: Root Data), which makes the campaign’s performance all the more remarkable given that the research was conducted on a broader population.

85% of people associate EE with ‘stay connected’ message

Brand consideration among the target audience of 16-34 was 74%

46% believed that EE was teaching people to use their travel apps to travel safely at night.

37% believe EE is taking action to help make the world a better place

As well as appearing in the national press (the campaign educated people about how to get home safely at night) as well as giving them the ability to talk about the topic. Pete Jeavons, director of marketing communications at EE, said, ‘This campaign is a great example of the vital role our Stay Connected data can play in our customers’ lives. We’re excited to be using cutting-edge advertising technology in a new and creative way to demonstrate that EE customers can How to keep couples connected at a time when they need it most.”

Source: www.thedrum.com