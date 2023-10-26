How Paramount wants to be a “model for the industry” on inclusion

Anti-Semitism, the cultural impact of hip hop, the staying power and international success of “thriving in the workplace with visible and invisible disabilities,” drag race The franchise and how to ensure authentic Asian American representation in children’s media are some of the topics discussed during Paramount Global’s 5th annual Global Inclusion Week.

Throughout the week, employees from entertainment giants around the world have access to more than 50 panels, fireside chats and workshops designed to “expand our thinking and foster thoughtful dialogue,” according to the company. “.

The week’s events began Monday from the retail titan’s Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters with a session with Paramount CEO Bob Bakish and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. Moderated by Marva Smalls, Paramount’s executive vice president and head of the Global Inclusion Office, their discussion addressed how diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) drives business results, innovation and company culture, as well as systemic change in media. is required. retail industry. “I, our senior leadership team and our board believe we will be more successful with DE&I at the core of our business,” Bakish said during the session. heart, “We all come from different places, and understanding people’s perspectives is really the theme of this week. Diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental to our business.”

MacMillan shared: “What I learned over time is that we have more in common than we do different. It’s really a community, and we’re all really connected. And if you start with that approach, it helps bring people together.

Paramount staff members from across the company have come together since the beginning of Inclusion Week to exchange concerns, ideas and information. But initially the inspiration came from outside.

“Inclusion Week actually started in the UK in 2018 in response to the UK government’s call to action for corporations to highlight the importance of diversity, equality and inclusion,” explains Smalls. heart, The company at the time was Viacom, which merged with CBS in 2019, with the combined giant later rebranded as Paramount Global. “It sparked something in us to say, ‘Wow, what a great concept to create an immersive experience to enhance our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,’” Smalls recalls. “So we took the seed of an idea from the UK and then expanded it across its scope with a heavy push across the UK, US, Los Angeles in 2019 with the theme of Be You – Belong.”

Every year, Inclusion Week has grown. “We now have a truly 360-degree global lens that includes all of our stakeholders, partners, talent, content creators, really connecting with our employee resource groups and our leaders,” Smalls explains. “This is an opportunity for us to learn, listen, support and grow together. Inclusion Week therefore represents a profound experience that has become part of our everyday rhythms.

How does their team ensure that DE&I isn’t a once-a-year focus? Smalls says what helps is confidence that DE&I efforts make business sense. “For us, the business case for diversity is business. It’s not something we do in our spare time and take off the shelf to check a box,” she explains. “So it’s not about a transaction, but it’s really personalized, deeply connected and embedded in our business practices every day. When we say inclusion is paramount, we mean inclusion is paramount. So while we get this intense experience once a year, not unlike other programs, it’s just woven and threaded together as part of the fabric.

Beyond that, the key thing is to “hold leadership accountable for driving this change and embed it in their business practices,” the executive highlighted. Plus, for a content business, it means programming focused on key inclusion topics, like Content for Change and Heritage Month celebrations.

The bottom line: “It’s integrated and has a steady rhythm,” says Smalls. “We also have Bob (Bakish) in our senior leadership team meeting. We talk about DE&I in that meeting. It integrates very seamlessly. We don’t need to say, ‘Oh, today is diversity’s moment.’ Inclusion Week is not dissimilar to the TED talks that are held to create this moment of immersion and re-tooling.

Smalls also notes the importance of keeping this in mind during difficult times. “This time of challenges and uncertainty where some communities may feel marginalized or disenfranchised is just a reminder that Paramount’s core values ​​mean we never take our foot off the gas and drive a culture that Which is very equitable, inclusive, and which creates a sense of belonging,” she says.

And Smalls emphasizes her and Paramount’s desire to enact sweeping change. “We also hope to be a model for the industry and all like-minded partners in the region, so we can really bring about the change we want to see,” she says.

Paramount develops DE&I programming and efforts throughout the year based on, among other things, employee feedback and data. The same is true for Inclusion Week. “And then sometimes things happen last minute, too, and we try to pay attention to what’s happening in the zeitgeist,” Smalls explains. heart,

External speakers at this year’s Inclusion Week sessions include filmmaker Don Porter (Standoff: How America shaped the Supreme Court), Louisa Wong, CEO of creative logistics company Extreme Reach, Trevor Rozier-Bird, founder and CEO of digital investment platform Stackwell Capital, Andrew Sealy, president of the Migration Policy Institute, and Kimberly Crenshaw, co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum and Columbia Law School. Founder and Executive Director of the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies in Washington, D.C.

Below is a look at select programs and sessions featured during Paramount’s 2023 Inclusion Week.

It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop: The Influence of Hip Hop on British Culture.

Noting the widespread reach of hip hop around the world and crossing generational divides, the company promises to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a lively discussion with unnamed “pioneers and guardians of the culture.”

Stay calm! – staying power drag race And its expansion internationally.

Kelly Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios at Paramount International, Michelle Alberti, senior vice president of MTV Entertainment, Group Content and Brand for Latin America and Brazil, and Suzanne Schildknecht, senior vice president of MTV Entertainment Group, Content Europe and For the Middle East & Brand, RuPaul will discuss the widespread and enduring appeal of the hit show.

Content without borders.

The session will highlight how content can emerge from different parts of the world and travel beyond them. Panelists are Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+, Maria Kiriakou, President, Broadcast and Studios, Paramount International Markets, Christian Kurz, Senior Vice President, Global Streaming Research and Insights at Paramount, as well as Katherine Park, Senior Vice President, Paramount Head of streaming and regional leadership in Asia.

Creating authentic Asian American representations in children’s media.

Sharing their thoughts will be Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, Noel Yu, Senior Analyst, Nickelodeon Consumer Insights, Antora Majumdar, Senior Analyst, Nickelodeon Consumer Insights, Priya Malhotra, Manager of Nickelodeon Consumer Insights, and anchor Cindy Su. and reporter at CBS2 in New York.

The American Jewish experience amid rising anti-Semitism.

The much-discussed topic is part of Paramount’s Inclusion Week, which includes a session with CBS News & Station investigative reporter Jonah P. Kaplan and co-anchor Dana Jacobson. cbs saturday morning,

Beyond the Barriers: Thriving in the Workplace with Visible and Invisible Disabilities.

Yasmin Dunn, vice president, Global Inclusion Office at Paramount, joins Tim Farrell, senior vice president, HR, for this discussion.

Reflecting Me: The Power of Representation in Content Around the World.

Another session focused on the topics coming into focus during Paramount’s 5th annual Inclusion Week will feature Colleen Fahey Rush, Executive Vice President and Chief Research Officer of Paramount, Matthew Jaffer, Vice President of Paramount Corporate Insights, and Mary Cheever, Director of Paramount Corporate Insights. Addressing the “power of representation” in programming.

