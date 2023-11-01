Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Pankaja Mishra Lost 9 Kgs With Ice-Creams And Kalakand Sweets

Discover 51-year-old Pankaja Mishra’s inspiring weight-loss story which can serve as a guide to follow healthy lifestyle.

Weight loss journeys are highly individual experiences. Each person possesses a unique motivation for starting this journey, which requires mental and physical determination. 51-year-old Pankaja Mishra has a similar experience to relate to. She was determined to stay fit which helped her gain more confidence in life. India.com had an exclusive chat with Pankaja to uncover her motivation, the challenges she encountered, and the ultimate success she achieved in her weight loss journey.

REAL-LIFE WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY OF PANKAJA MISHRA

How much did you lose in how many days?

In 2009, at the age of 35, I began my journey with DTF. At the time, I weighed 72 kg. Remarkably, within just 6 months, I managed to shed 9 kg solely through aerobics. I did not follow any specific diet plan during this period.

What was your motivation behind weight loss?

Truly speaking I was always a fitness freak and when I met Sonia, the DTF founder, I was highly motivated by her dedication. She inspired me to reach better health and fitness levels.

What was your weight loss diet (what drinks you had, did you eat fruits etc) and routine?

In the beginning, I didn’t adhere to a specific diet plan. However, I later came to recognize the significance of a balanced diet, which not only aids in weight loss but also sustains energy levels. Once I began following a nutritious diet, I experienced an overall sense of well-being. I can’t recall experiencing any major illnesses in the past 15 years. Even during the height of the COVID pandemic, I continued to travel every month and remained in excellent health.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

No, I have a sweet tooth …so can’t even imagine cutting down completely on sugar.

Did you have cheat meals? If yes, then how many times in a week? What is your go-to cheat meal?

Yes, I indulged in a lot of ice creams, kalakand sweets, and mutton. This was my preferred cheat meal. Since I travel frequently, there are occasions when I have to adapt and consume whatever is accessible, even if it means deviating from my diet.

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

Be consistent and follow instructions.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

The most rewarding aspect is that I’ve become more focused and gained self-confidence. There was a period in my life when I faced severe challenges and lost almost everything. I had to begin anew at the age of 48. However, I’m thankful for reconnecting with my fitness mentor, who played a crucial role in rebuilding my confidence and rekindling my self-belief.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

When I was going through a crisis, it felt like my world was crumbling. I had moments when I contemplated giving up on everything and escaping from it all. However, it was the aerobic classes and my daily dose of positive affirmations that provided the motivation to keep fighting for myself. Each day, I express gratitude to the universe for granting me the strength and positive mindset that propel me forward in life.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

No ..I always believed in workouts and abide by them. Don’t quit.

