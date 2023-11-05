How Ozempic could change the economy as we know it

A new wave of weight loss drugs could have an indirect impact on companies of all types.

It is also possible that people’s lifetime productivity may increase, which will impact the economy.

One expert told Insider that “better-for-you products” could be the winners of the future economy.

Ozempic has taken the world by storm with how it can help people lose weight, but it can do much more for the economy.

Ozempic is a brand name of semaglutide, a diabetes medication that also has weight loss effects. Patients inject it weekly, and it reduces appetite. Semaglutide is also sold under the brand name Vegovy for weight loss.

While it is too early to know how GLP-1 drugs will impact the broader economy in the long term, they have already had a significant impact on patient consumption, and companies are keeping an eye on future developments.

For example, Walmart, which sells Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, found that customers buying those drugs spent less on food, but more on lifestyle and fitness, year over year.

Nick Mody, managing director at RBC Capital Markets, who focuses on consumer goods, told Insider it’s a sign that people are not spending less. They’re just buying different products.

“Consumers are looking for better-for-you products,” Modi said, adding that healthier products will be a big winner as consumers change their habits in this economy.

The effects could be far broader than food and health care. As Josh Barrow recently wrote in his economics and business newsletter “Very Serious”, workers may be more productive because they live longer, healthier and happier lives.

“Reduced disease burden will mean fewer sick days and higher labor productivity,” Barrow estimates. “And there will be huge gains in personal happiness: More than a hundred million Americans who have been struggling all their lives to control their weight will finally succeed at it, and in a way that doesn’t involve too much mental effort or perceived sacrifice.” “

Barrow believes this could increase people’s self-esteem, and allow people to redirect energy and resources from diet to other activities, as well as alter their consumption. Additionally, employee productivity may increase as Americans see the long-term benefits of losing weight and staying in the workforce longer.

Drastic weight loss can change people’s purchasing habits and affect companies’ profits.

Some businesses have already seen a change in consumer behavior due to GLP-1 drugs, which clinical trials have shown can help patients lose an average of 15% of their body weight in 68 weeks. Is.

A survey conducted in August by Morgan Stanley of 300 people using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss found that 77% of respondents reported going to fast-food restaurants “less often”, while 61% and 59% said the same about casual dining restaurants and coffee shops. , respectively.

Meanwhile, GLP-1s could indirectly help other businesses like airlines. Jefferies Financial analysts used data from United Airlines and calculated that the company could save 27.6 million gallons of fuel per year, at a cost of $80 million, if the average passenger weighed 10 pounds less.

Additionally, reduced cravings for alcohol, tobacco, and even opioids have been observed in some patients, suggesting that these drugs can be used to treat addiction.

Although GLP-1 drugs are not approved as addiction treatments, these observed side effects could boost the economy and the workforce, Barrow wrote.

“Former smokers work More still compared to smokers because they have a lower burden of disease and disability,” Barrow wrote. “Presumably, they are taking their earnings and spending more on non-cigarette products and services than they otherwise would have.” Have been.”

Sure, the drugs are expensive — $1,000 a month for the diabetes drug Ozempic and even more for the weight-loss drug Vegovy. For people without diabetes, insurance coverage is still limited, companies are hesitant to offer it to employees, and people will likely have to rely on it for the rest of their lives.

Add together all the medical advances, and it would seem that people will live longer and be healthier. This could put more money in people’s pockets through things like lower health care costs, insurance premiums, groceries and fewer trips to restaurants, as well as potentially earning more over their lifetimes by staying in the workforce longer. Can also happen.

Citrinitas Capital’s James Van Geelen recently compared the obesity epidemic to the COVID crisis on Bloomberg’s “Odd Lots” podcast and discussed how to make weight-loss drugs more easily available.

“Why shouldn’t the government pay for this?” Van Geelen said, noting that the COVID vaccines were made available for free.

Although obesity does not cause lockdowns like COVID, treating it can save lives and benefit the economy and the country at large.

“I would say these are probably comparable public health crises,” Van Gilen said. “If [the drug companies are] It is effective in proving that the side effects are moderate and the overall benefits are sustained and good, so why wouldn’t the government cover it? “If they’ll cover COVID vaccines, they should probably cover this as well.”

