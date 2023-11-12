How our dirty air is inspiring innovation – Times of India

Home air purifiers were almost unheard of about a decade ago, but with the decline in air quality in cities, it has become the new home appliance. This growing demand has also driven a lot of innovation, be it on Indian campuses or in the R&D labs of global device giants.

Engineer-turned-entrepreneur Ravi Kaushik, who grew up in Delhi and watched the city’s air worsen every winter, says he was surprised to find that even people who had purifiers rarely switched them on. “If you ask people with air purifiers how often they use it, it’s mostly for two months of the year. Let’s say you enter a room, you first turn on the lights and then turn on some kind of ventilation like an AC or a fan,” says the 29-year-old CEO of Airth. Since most people shy away from turning on any other appliance, his idea was to incorporate access to clean air into the air conditioner itself. Airth’s filters can be attached to the split AC via Velcro, making one’s air conditioner act as an air purifier. He describes the product as a cap that you put on your AC. While the idea was born when he was studying environmental engineering at IIT-Bombay, it was developed at IIT Kanpur and IISc Bangalore, and is now retailing on e-commerce sites at a price of around Rs 3,000-4,000. Does.

Urban Air Labs is a Delhi-based startup that has developed a more sustainable plant-based alternative to mechanical purifiers. Co-founder Sanjay Maurya says, “Mechanical purifiers are a quick solution. But their filters clog and have to be thrown away, at which point it becomes someone else’s problem. It doesn’t seem right that you’re creating a new set of problems to solve another problem,” he says, noting that HEPA filters will take about 40 years to degrade naturally.

In response, the startup worked on developing plant-based alternatives. “Plant-based air cleaning is something that is being studied in many universities abroad and Indian traditional wisdom suggests the use of Tulsi or Peepal trees for this purpose. We tested it and found that although plants clean the air, the process is very passive. So, you would need about 100 plants to clean the air of a small room,” says Maurya.

The question then became how one could enhance this natural ability. After years of research and development, they developed a product called uBreathe. Essentially, you plug a plant (they have a list of 10-odd plants that will do this job) into their machine and it absorbs polluted air from the surroundings and releases clean air. Their technology, supported by IIT Roorkee and Kanpur and tested in the air purification laboratory of IIT-Kanpur, is currently pending for a patent. They retail three sizes of products, the smallest retails at Rs 3,500 and the largest retails at Rs 40,000.

Big conglomerates are also racing to come up with better ways to clean the air, though their equipment costs more. Philips, which already sells a range of purifiers, has come up with a mask that is a portable purifier. It is battery operated with a built-in fan that leads to continuous circulation and is priced around Rs 7,000. Dyson has included a purifier within the headphones that reduces noise and pollution, but it costs $700 (Rs 58,000). It can monitor AQI with an extra thing that looks like Batman.

Airth’s AC filters, which have been validated by CSIR-IMTech and are now being incubated at the Center for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship at AIIMS, are selling well even in months when AQI is not severe. Kaushik says he was surprised when orders came from cities in Kerala and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, where the air is not as bad as the metros. “Many people in South India use our filters to deal with dust. A customer told us that he uses a mosquito net which his wife used to clean monthly and now, after four months of using the Airth, no cleaning is required,” he says.

Another startup is NanoClear, which specializes in nanofiber technology to tackle dirty air. Founder Pratik Sharma claims that his devices can filter the smallest pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, pollen, dust and particles. “We have many products. The first one we launched was NasoFilter, a wearable air purifier that sticks inside the nose,” he says. They also use this technology to make mesh filters for ACs and windows.

He admits that the market has seen some ups and downs in recent years. “After three years of R&D, we launched in 2018. It performed very well during Covid, when we also adapted the product to filter bacteria and viruses. But after Covid, people got fed up with protective gear,” he says. Therefore, while sales increased during the pollution season, sales remained stagnant for the rest of the year. That’s partly why they’ve used this technology to create a product they hope will be timeless – cigarette filters that claim to help people quit smoking. “We have three categories of filters – one filters 30% of the tar in the cigarette, the second filters 50% and the last one filters 80% of the tar and nicotine. It is now our best-selling product,” he says.

Maurya says the long-term goal is to create an air wellness space, of which pollution is only a part. Being able to control the air around you – whether preventing allergies or warding off mosquitoes – can have a wide range of implications.

And while all this anti-pollution technology is great for those who can afford it, the truth is that it still won’t make the air outside our homes and offices cleaner.

