How OpenAI's origins explain the Sam Altman drama

The sudden firing of CEO Sam Altman by OpenAI’s board of directors and then bringing him back a few days later came out of nowhere.

In fact, the boardroom drama represents the boiling of tensions that have long simmered beneath the surface of the company.

After several days of turmoil, Altman is back leading the company and a newly formed board of directors is charting the way forward, but the chaos at OpenAI can be traced to the unusual way the company is structured.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit research lab by Altman, Elon Musk, and others. It was almost like an anti-Big Tech company; It will prioritize principles over profits. As OpenAI said at the time, it wanted to develop AI tools that would “benefit humanity as a whole, without the need to generate financial returns.”

But in 2018, two things happened: First, Musk left OpenAI’s board after he said he had invested $50 million, leaving the then-unknown company with significant financial backing from the entrepreneur.

And secondly, OpenAI leaders became increasingly aware that developing and maintaining advanced artificial intelligence models requires enormous amounts of computing power, which is incredibly expensive.

Balancing ideals with the need for money

A year after Musk’s departure, OpenAI formed a profitable spinoff. Technically, this is known as a “capped profit” entity, meaning that investors’ potential profits are capped at a certain amount. The remaining money is reinvested in the company.

Yet the nonprofit’s board and mission still controlled the company, creating two competing tribes within OpenAI: adherents of the service-humanity-and-shareholders principle and those who sought to free the consumer from investors’ money. subscribed to the more traditional Silicon Valley modus operandi of using. products to the world as quickly as possible in hopes of capturing the market and becoming an industry pace-maker.

Altman, a 38-year-old techno-optimist who previously led the prestigious startup accelerator Y Combinator, tried to thread the needle between both approaches. They found a middle ground by gradually unveiling new OpenAI tools, first to small groups, then to larger groups, so that the tools could be fine-tuned and refined before making them public.

ChatGPT’s success attracts Big Tech money

When OpenAI ushered in a seismic shift in the tech industry with the launch of ChatGPT last year, the company’s most prominent investor, Microsoft, significantly increased its financial stake. It increased its commitment to OpenAI to $13 billion.

Microsoft became the financial engine that powered OpenAI, but the nonprofit’s board of directors still made all decisions. Despite Microsoft’s large investment, it did not receive a seat on OpenAI’s board.

All of this set the stage for Altman’s sudden ouster from the company earlier this month.

The board has still not explained why it removed Altman — other than to say in vague terms that it believed Altman “was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board.” And the company’s structure gives the board this power: It has complete, unchecked power to remove the CEO whenever it sees fit.

Sources close to the discussions say that before Altman’s dismissal, he had fallen out with board members over the hasty commercialization of OpenAI products. Board members are concerned whether Altman was seriously considering the risks of AI products, or was just trying to maintain the company’s dominant position in the crowded and competitive world of generative AI development.

The dangers of powerful AI range from supercharging to the spread of disinformation, mass job losses, and the exploitation of human impersonation by bad actors.

The question was, did Altman abandon OpenAI’s founding principles in order to try to grow the company and sign up customers as quickly as possible? And, if so, does that make him unsuitable to lead a nonprofit created to develop AI products “free of financial obligations”?

Whatever the reasoning, there was nothing Microsoft or any company executive could do once the board removed Altman. The dramatic gesture, and then reversal, reflects the tension at the core of OpenAI’s structure.

An anonymous letter written by former OpenAI employees during the Altman drama called for the board to investigate whether Altman was putting commercial products and fundraising goals ahead of the nonprofit’s founding mission.

“We urge you, the Board of Directors, to stand firm in your commitment to OpenAI’s core mission and not succumb to the pressure of profit-driven interests,” the letter said. “The future of artificial intelligence and the well-being of humanity depends on your unwavering commitment to ethical leadership and transparency.”

an uneasy resolution

OpenAI’s board at first refused to consider the possibility of Altman’s return, but then something happened they could not ignore: 702 of OpenAI’s 770 employees committed to leaving the company unless Altman Was not restored. The employees also said that a new board should be formed. It was, and Altman was reinstated as CEO shortly afterward.

Only one former board member sits on the new, temporary board: Adam D’Angelo, CEO of question-and-answer site Quora. He voted to remove Altman.

Others, familiar with Silicon Valley boards, have taken seats with him. They include longtime Silicon Valley executive and former Twitter board chairman Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

As it stands, OpenAI’s charter says it is committed to the development of artificial general intelligence, also known as AGI, or a type of AI superintelligence that can perform better than humans, providing “humanity Will not harm or concentrate power unnecessarily.”

But success in Silicon Valley almost always requires massive scale and concentration of power – something that has allowed OpenAI’s largest funder, Microsoft, to become one of the most valuable companies in the world. It’s hard to imagine that Microsoft would invest $13 billion in a company that it believes will one day not have a strong hold on the sector.

Under the current mission of the Board, the development of AI systems should be carried out with the main goal of benefiting all humanity, without regard to making profits for outside investors.

As yet OpenAI’s for-profit arm will continue to recruit moneyed enthusiasts who want to join the AI ​​goldrush. Both sides are at cross purposes, with no clear path to coexistence.

It is expected that a new board will be developed and include a representative from Microsoft. Among the board’s tasks: Keeping a close eye on the structure of OpenAI. Does the hybrid model create too much friction? Or is there a way forward with a centrist approach?

Source: www.npr.org