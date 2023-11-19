How OpenAI’s Bizarre Structure Gave 4 People the Power to Get Sam Altman Fired

In addition to Sutskever, the remaining directors include Adam D’Angelo, an early Facebook employee who has served since 2018 and CEO of Q&A forum Quora, which licenses technology from OpenAI and AI rivals; entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, who took her seat in 2018; and Helen Toner, an AI security researcher at Georgetown University, who joined the board in 2021. Toner previously worked at the effective-philanthropy group Open Philanthropy, and McCauley is on the UK board of Effective Ventures, another effective-philanthropy-focused group.

During an interview in July for WIRED’s October cover story on OpenAI, D’Angelo said he joined and remains on the board to help move the development of artificial general intelligence toward “better outcomes.” He described the for-profit entity as a benefit to the nonprofit’s mission, not as an entity that conflicts with it. “I think really putting economics to work is a good strength for an organization,” D’Angelo said.

The drama of the past few days has led OpenAI leaders, employees, and investors to question the governance structure of the project.

Amending OpenAI’s board rules is not easy – the initial bylaws place the power to do so specifically in the hands of a majority of the board. As OpenAI investors are encouraging the board to bring Altman back, he has reportedly said he will not return without making changes to the governance structure he helped create. This would require the board to reach a consensus with the person it has just removed.

OpenAI’s architecture, once celebrated for paving the way for bravery, is now being reviled in Silicon Valley. Marissa Mayer, formerly a Google executive and later Yahoo CEO, analyzed OpenAI’s governance in a series of posts on X. He said that the seats which became vacant this year should have been filled quickly. “Most companies of OpenAI’s size and results have boards of 8-15 directors, most of whom are independent and all of whom have more board experience at this scale than OpenAI’s 4 independent directors,” he wrote. “AI is too important to get it wrong.”

Anthropic, a rival AI firm founded in 2021 by ex-OpenAI employees, has conducted its own experiment in designing a corporate structure to keep future AI on track. It was founded as a public-benefit corporation legally committed to prioritizing help to humanity while simultaneously maximizing profits. Its board is overseen by a trust consisting of five independent trustees selected for experience beyond business and AI, who will ultimately have the power to select a majority of the seats on Anthropic’s board.

Anthropic’s announcement of that structure said it consulted with corporate experts and tried to identify potential weaknesses, but acknowledged that innovative corporate structures would be judged by their outcomes. “We are not yet ready to present this as an example for emulation; We’re empiricists and want to see how it works,” the company’s announcement said. OpenAI is now struggling to reset its own experiment in designing corporate governance resilient to both superintelligent AI and normal human quirks.

Additional reporting by Will Knight and Steven Levy.

UPDATE 11-19-2023, 5:30PM EST: This article was updated with a previous comment from Adam D’Angelo.

Source: www.wired.com