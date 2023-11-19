How OpenAI screwed up Sam Altman’s firing so royally

New York CNN –

Observers at OpenAI were concerned that the company was building the technological equivalent of a nuclear bomb, and that its executive, Sam Altman, was moving so rapidly that he risked global catastrophe.

Therefore the board fired him from the job. Ultimately this may be the logical solution.

But the way Altman was fired – suddenly, opaquely and without warning some of OpenAI’s biggest stakeholders and partners – defies logic. And if the Board did not take any such action, there was a risk of greater loss.

The first and foremost responsibility of a company’s board of directors is towards its shareholders. OpenAI’s most important shareholder is Microsoft, the company that founded Altman & Co. to help Bing, Office, Windows, and Azure overtake Google and stay ahead of Amazon, IBM, and other AI wannabes. Gave 13 billion dollars to.

Yet, according to a CNN contributor, Microsoft was not informed of Altman’s dismissal until “just before” the public announcement. Kara Swisher, who spoke to sources with knowledge of the board’s ouster of its CEO. Microsoft’s stock sank after Altman’s departure.

The employees were also not informed about the news ahead of time. Not even company co-founder and former president Greg Brockman was the one to say this. in a post on x He knew about Altman’s firing before it happened. Brockman, a key supporter of Altman and his strategic leadership of the company, resigned on Friday. Other Altman loyalists also walked out.

Suddenly, OpenAI was in trouble. Reports suggest that Altman and ex-OpenAI loyalists were about to start their own venture, which would have risked ruining everything the company had achieved over the past several years.

So a day later, the board reportedly asked for a mulligan and tried to lure Altman back. It was a shocking turn of events and an embarrassment to itself by a company that is widely considered to be the most promising maker of the most exciting new technology.

The bizarre composition of OpenAI’s board has complicated matters.

The company is a non-profit organization. But Altman, Brockman and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever formed OpenAI LP in 2019, a for-profit entity that exists within the structure of the larger company. That for-profit company took OpenAI from nothing to a $90 billion valuation in just a few years — and Altman is largely credited as the mastermind of that plan and key to the company’s success.

Yet a company with big backers like Microsoft and venture capital firm Thrive Capital has an obligation to grow its business and make money. Investors want to make sure they’re getting the most for their money, and they’re not known as a patient bunch.

Perhaps this is why Altman pressured the profitable company to innovate faster and get to market with products. In the great “move fast and break things” tradition of Silicon Valley, those products don’t always work so well at first.

That’s fine, perhaps, when it’s a dating app or social media platform. It’s something entirely different when it’s a technology that is so good at mimicking human speech and behavior that it can make people believe that its fake conversations and images are real.

And this is what reportedly spooked the company’s board, which is majority controlled by the company’s non-profit wing. Swisher said OpenAI’s recent developer conference served as an inflection point: Altman announced that OpenAI would make tools available so anyone could create their own version of ChatGPT.

For Sutskever and the board, this was a step too far.

By Altman’s own account, the company was playing with fire.

When Altman founded OpenAI LP four years ago, the new company noted in its charter that he was “concerned” about AI’s ability to “bring about rapid change” for humanity. This could happen inadvertently, with poorly coded technology causing malicious actions – or by people deliberately subverting AI systems for bad purposes. So the company promised to prioritize safety – even if it means reducing profits for its stakeholders.

Altman also urged regulators to set limits on AI to prevent people like him from causing serious harm to society.

“Is [AI] What would it be like to have the printing press that spread knowledge, power, and education widely across the landscape, that empowered ordinary, everyday individuals, that led to greater prosperity, that led to two great freedoms? he said at a Senate subcommittee hearing in May while pushing for regulation. “Or will it be like the atom bomb – huge technological breakthrough, but the consequences (serious, terrible) are still troubling us today?”

Proponents of AI believe that the technology has the potential to revolutionize every industry and improve humanity in the process. It has the potential to improve education, finance, agriculture and health care.

But it also has the potential to take away jobs – the World Economic Forum warned in April that 14 million positions could be lost over the next five years. AI is particularly adept at spreading harmful disinformation. And some, including former OpenAI board member Elon Musk, fear that the technology will overtake humanity in intelligence and could wipe out life on the planet.

No way to deal with the crisis

With those threats – real or perceived – it’s no surprise that the board was concerned that Altman was moving too fast. They may have been forced to get rid of him and replace him with someone who, in their view, would be more careful with potentially dangerous technology.

But OpenAI is not working in a vacuum. It has stakeholders, some of whom have poured billions of dollars into the company. And the so-called adults in the room were acting, as Swisher put it: “a clown car that crashed into a gold mine,” quoting a line from famously meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Twitter.

Involving Microsoft in the decision, notifying employees, working out a respectful exit plan with Altman… all of these solutions would typically have been employed by the board of a company of OpenAI’s size – and all with potentially better outcomes. .

Despite its huge stake, Microsoft does not have a seat on the OpenAI board, due to the company’s strange structure. That may now be changing, according to multiple news reports, including from the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. One of the company’s demands, including Altman’s return, is to have a seat at the table.

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-like capabilities built into Bing and other core products, Microsoft believed it had made a wise investment in the promising new technology of the future. So it must have come as a shock to CEO Satya Nadella and his entourage when they learned of Altman’s firing along with the rest of the world on Friday evening.

The board angered a powerful ally and could have been changed forever because of the way it handled Altman’s ouster. This could ultimately lead to the return of Altman, a for-profit company, to its non-profit board – and a massive culture shift at OpenAI.

Alternatively, it could become a competitor to Altman, who may eventually decide to start a new company and poach talent from OpenAI.

Either way, OpenAI is probably in a worse position than it was on Friday before Altman was fired. And the irony is that this was a problem that could have been avoided by slowing down.

Source: www.cnn.com