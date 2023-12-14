Hometown: Apple Valley, Minn.

When did you start OnlyFans?

I was too early for OnlyFans. I started in 2017 and did it for a year while living in Minnesota, but I made less than $10,000 a year. It wasn’t until I relaunched in 2020 that things started to pick up, and now, I’m making seven figures annually.

What were you doing for work before Only Fans?

I’ve been modeling for local businesses and traveling for shoots since I was a teen, with jobs everywhere from Raising Cane’s to Ulta to tanning salons. My family had no money and my parents were very strict towards me. “If you want anything done, you have to pay for it yourself,” he said.

In 2018, I dropped out of college to move to LA to pursue modeling. I sold my car, sold all my clothes on Depop and moved in with my cousin who was making his living in Cedars. I worked at Bank of America back home, but couldn’t get a job as a teller in LA, so I started working at Sephora at minimum wage while doing photo shoots and trying to grow my Instagram.

At one point, I got a brand deal with Ignite [energy drink] About $2,000 a month for posting and it was the most I ever made. This started my online career.

Your first big extravagance after the success of OnlyFans?

My own apartment. I rent a two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment on the outskirts of Beverly Hills [$6,000 a month], Three bathrooms is a lot, but I wanted to spend the money after living in such a crowded apartment with my cousin. It wasn’t until I had money to buy furniture that I realized how much I loved interior design. However, I am saving for a house.

What type of house?

I love Beverly Hills, but my ideal home isn’t a huge mansion. I want a cottage with a huge yard because I have a dog and want more dogs. I also want to grow my own food. My family are big farmers in Minnesota.

What kind of car do you drive?

When I first started making real money with OnlyFans, I bought a 2020 BMW 3 Series. Recently, I traded it for a 2023 BMW X3.

Where do you go to buy groceries?

I go to Erewhon a lot. I’m kind of a basic person, but the quality of the food, especially the produce, is really good. When I moved to LA I really started to understand this whole organic thing.

Favorite small business to support in LA?

Coffee Tomo at Sawtelle. It’s near my office, and I’ll just walk there. They have this special coffee with condensed milk at the bottom which is my favorite [$6.50],

Where do you like to go out to eat?

My friends and I are very fond of food. For lounge, cocktail hour, I love Fleur Room, a new space from Tao Group Hospitality. To be honest, I don’t go out that much anymore except during the day.

The interior of Desiree Schlotz’s home. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A sample from Desire Schlotz’s shoe collection. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A Louis Vuitton fashion coffee table book in the home of Desiree Schlotz.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

What do you do for exercise?

I work out probably three or four times a week. I have a trainer, I go to him [the gym] RPT in Beverly Hills [$200 a session], i go to equinox too [$250 a month]And I recently got a subscription to Heimat [$350 a month], Heimat is a little far from me, and there’s only one place, but the gym is amazing. It’s wonderful, almost wonderful.

What Do You Splurge On?

travel. My accountant said, “You know, this is something you should probably keep quiet about.” I was getting paid to go all over the world, especially with my swimwear brand Celestial Swim. We rented a villa in Tulum [Mexico] To a group of models and influencer girls and gave them bikinis and created content for the brand [$12,000],

Recently, I have started creating travel content, so I have started partnering with hotels and in return for creating content, I am getting a chance to travel for free. It’s forcing me to tap into that creative aspect of photography, which I’ve always wanted to do but never had the time for because I was trying to survive.

Desiree Schlotz.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

When it comes to beauty, how do you spend your money?

I like treatment. Ever since I started earning money, I started spending a lot of money on my skin and face. My face is my brand and I’m also the face of my swimwear brand, so it’s both an investment and a joy.

I go to iGlow Med Spa in Beverly Hills. I Recently Started Taking Botox, and It’s the Best Thing I’ve Ever Done [$3,000 a visit],

I go to get my facials at the place where Hailey Bieber and the Kardashians used to go, called Artisan of Skin, and they have really transformed my skin. I was struggling with some acne so we did some chemical peel treatments [$1,500 per treatment], Now, I go to them every month and they take care of my skin [$500 per facial],

What is one thing you would never splurge on?

A really, really expensive car like a Bentley. I could have used all that money to do something else.

What’s the most unexpected thing you’ve spent on recently?

My halloween costume. I dressed as a Na’vi from Avatar [$3,000 for body makeup and wig install],

Did you finance your swimwear business yourself?

Yes. It was really cool to put money into something I was really passionate about, but it was also very risky [more than $200,000 invested], I knew that Celestial Swim would take off in a few years. This is not something that is going to happen overnight. I had to accept this. I remember writing in my journal: “I’m going to be a millionaire, I’m going to be a CEO.” To actually see it come to fruition is crazy and still baffling to me.

Carly Sutherland Lawrence.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Source: www.latimes.com