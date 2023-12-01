How Online Influencers and Idols Are Using Generative AI adobe stock

Ever since social media entered our lives, influencer marketing has become a powerful tool for brands to create awareness and for individuals looking to become brands themselves.

So, it’s no surprise that the industry that grew out of this convergence of powerful forces – celebrity and marketing – is so excited about generative AI.

If anyone is still not convinced, the term Generative AI refers to the emerging class of artificial intelligence (AI) devices that are capable of generating text, images, audio or anything else without being told what to do. Some AI experts consider these an important step towards strong/general AI – machines that will be able to do anything far more quickly and efficiently than we can.

The prime example is OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has already revolutionized work and productivity across many industries. In this post, I’ll look at how celebrities and brands are using them to create personal connections with audiences (and consumers).

We’ll also take a look at the emerging trend of virtual idols and influencers, who are able to create huge fan bases despite the fact that they don’t actually exist! Let’s dive in.

What is influencer marketing?

Marketers have long used the term “influencer” to describe the influence that those who have fame, wealth, power, or a lot of charisma can have over public opinion. The advent of social media gave anyone the opportunity to create their own audience on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok and earn money by promoting products and services for them.

What differs from traditional marketing is that it relies on the influencer’s ability to develop a personal relationship with their audience – usually by establishing themselves as someone who can be admired and trusted. can be done.

Today, mega-influencers have millions of followers and can become extremely wealthy through sponsorship deals or affiliate marketing (selling products on behalf of brands). A class of micro- and nano-influencers has also emerged, usually associated with specific areas of interest and exerting influence over small but highly engaged audiences.

From a brand perspective, influencer marketing is often a good source of ROI compared to more traditional marketing channels. This reflects changing consumer behavior in recent years as audiences have shifted their attention away from newspapers, television and other “old media”.

How is Generative AI used in Influencer Marketing?

First, influencers create content to keep their fans happy and promote the products sold by their sponsors. And content creation is the number one use case for generic AI!

Since they often need to create and post multiple videos per day to keep their audiences engaged, tools like Synthesia and DeepBrain speed up their work by automating the repetitive work involved in editing and video post-production.

For example, the science-oriented YouTube channel VSauce has used AI to create interactive videos on the topics it covers. Another channel, Code Bullet, covers video game development and programming and uses generative AI to create demonstrations and simulations in this field.

Secondly, influencers – who are often inundated with fan mail – are turning to generic AI to help carry out engagement activity.

Amouranth, one of the most popular streamers on Amazon-owned platform Twitch, has created an AI version of herself that responds to fans’ messages in her own AI-generated voice.

Platform DreamGF is digitizing real-life models and influencers to create AI versions of them that can chat as if they were real people.

Finally, generative AI has many uses when it comes to assisting an influencer in their day-to-day work. It can perform data analysis to find out what content is working best or help find brands that may be a good fit for collaboration as well as accomplish many of the business tasks that need to be done. Self-employed people need to keep on top of things like scheduling, regulatory filings and diary management.

The rise of virtual influencers and idols

The other side of the coin is generative AI being used to create influencers or role models – known as digital entities. virtual influencer,

Like many K-pop bands, Eternity boasts a large number of followers on social media. However, what makes them different is that they do not exist. All 11 members have been created by AI and given a unique look, style and personality to attract as many fans as possible around the world.

While virtual influencers have been around for some time, more often than not, they are not AI-generated – designed and voiced by humans. However, some, such as Noonuri, are beginning to integrate elements of generic AI. The virtual singer, who is signed by Warner Music as well as endorsed brands like Dior and Valentino, uses generative AI to create her music.

And at least one agency has emerged dedicated to building AI influencers, offering 50 AI-defined personas designed to connect with specific and hyper-personalized markets.

In many cases, the current generation of virtual influencers use a mix of motion and voice capture, which require human participation, and generative technology, which does not. Over time, it seems likely that humans will become less prominent in this process as it becomes faster and cheaper to create influencers entirely through AI.

The Ethics of Generative AI in Influencer Marketing

The founders of DreamGF previously worked with OnlyFans agencies. As a result, they understand how engagement is often outsourced to create the illusion of a personal connection between personalities and fans, which the personality does not have time to foster individually with each fan.

As a result, he told me, creating generic AI models that are open about their virtual state feels more honest. This shows that a commitment to authenticity and transparency are important ethical considerations – describing AI-generated content as authentically human is clearly an ethical violation.

There’s also the issue of fake celebrity endorsements – a tactic commonly used by scammers to build trust with their victims. Generative AI brings the possibility of deploying more realistic deepfake content in a more personalized and targeted manner, potentially enabling more convincing fraud.

And there are also questions about the effects of forming parasocial connections with digital entities on fans’ mental health. Would it be healthy for fans to develop emotional attachments – either to AI-powered versions of real people or to AI-generated characters that never existed?

As I can only see the influence and prevalence of AI in popular culture increasing, I suspect we may get answers to these questions soon. The technology will only improve, leading to more vibrant engagement and more lucrative opportunities for influencers happy to offer it.