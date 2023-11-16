How one man's quest to recover his lost BTC revealed a fatal Bitcoin flaw bitcoinist.com

A tech entrepreneur has found himself in a high-stakes crypto drama after hiring a crypto recovery company to get $600,000 worth of assets back into his Bitcoin wallet. The recovery process has exposed fatal flaws in millions of Bitcoin wallets.

Unciphered team reveals Bitcoin wallet vulnerabilities

A tech entrepreneur and investor searching to recover his lost BTC assets has made a major discovery that has exposed a critical vulnerability in a Bitcoin wallet.

The entrepreneur hired Unciphered, a crypto recovery company, to retrieve his Bitcoin wallet, which contained at least $600,000 in BTC. While attempting to retrieve the wallet’s password, Unciphered found irregularities in the ecosystem using BitcoinJS, an open-source Bitcoin library and JavaScript.

The crypto recovery company said on Tuesday it would disclose details of the discovery process. They also said they would provide information about the flaw they called Randstorm, which has the potential to affect millions of browser-generated crypto wallets.

Uncipherd spoke directly to The Washington Post, stating that the BTC wallet vulnerability was caused by insufficient random key generation. According to the crypto rescue solutions provider, the flaw poses a significant threat to Bitcoin wallets, especially those created before March 2012. Unciphered also revealed that the vulnerability extends to wallets created around 2015 and 2016.

“Every man-made technology has flaws that originated within its creators,” said Eric Michaud, co-founder of Unciphered.

The crypto recovery company has stated that as of the above date the wallet is currently at risk of exploitation and potential financial theft by average crypto hackers.

The company disclosed enough information to caution BTC wallet users, while avoiding going into too much detail to avoid potential hackers using the information for malicious purposes.

“They managed to keep it hidden for 20 months, which is crazy and that’s what’s needed. “The potential for people to take advantage of this is very high,” said cybersecurity expert Dan Guido.

Tech Titan’s BTC Did Not Recover.

While the news of the critical flaw in BitcoinJS has rocked the crypto community, the operation that led to the discovery remains unresolved.

Unciphered has been unable to crack the code to unlock the entrepreneur’s wallet. However, this process could have proven successful if the entrepreneur’s wallet had been one of the Bitcoin wallets that suffered from the vulnerability discovered by Unciphered.

The entrepreneur has said that he is happy to help millions of Bitcoin wallet users, even though he is unable to retrieve his $600,000 worth of BTC.

