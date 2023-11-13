How often do intra-European migrants send money back home

How often do European immigrants in Switzerland transfer money to their home countries, and how much do they send? A study from the University of Zurich now shows that people in Portugal send small sums of money more often, while people in the UK are more likely to send larger sums but do so less frequently.

Switzerland is one of the countries from which emigrants send the most money to their home countries. These money transfers, or remittances, may support family members or friends, or they may be used for people’s own purposes, such as purchasing property. It is often believed that remittances play an important role when it comes to maintaining people’s living standards and supporting the economic development of poor countries. These payments are thus often associated with immigrants from the Global South, but less so with European immigrants.

Money is transferred at least once a year

Intra-European migration is a topic that has been little researched to date. A team of researchers from the University of Zurich and the Institute of Sociology at the University of Lucerne have now examined remittances sent from Switzerland to other European countries in a project called TransSwiss.

In a study funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation, researchers conducted a written survey of nearly 3,000 people from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, the UK, Italy, Portugal and Serbia to find out about their money transfer habits. The countries were chosen on the basis of achieving a sufficiently heterogeneous mix in terms of distance from Switzerland, level of economic development in the society and qualifications of the migrants.

The study found that intra-European migrants also regularly send money to their countries of origin. “On average, 21 percent of those surveyed do so at least once a year,” says Jörg Rosell, first author of the study.

In particular, immigrants from the UK (29 percent), Bosnia and Herzegovina (30 percent), Serbia (40 percent) and Portugal (46 percent) transfer money to their home countries at least once per year. The numbers fell below average for people from Germany (15 percent) and Italy (13 percent) – which probably has to do with the fact that many people surveyed in these groups were second-generation immigrants.

“In general, second-generation migrants are less likely to send remittances. This has to do with the lower number and strength of their social ties to their parents’ home country,” explains the sociology professor.

Money sent to support family or transferred to their own bank accounts

The average amount per year also varies significantly depending on people’s nationality. People from the UK transfer around CHF 4,000 on average, followed by Portugal at CHF 2,200 and Germany at CHF 1,100. These amounts are significantly lower for people sending money to Italy (CHF 650), Serbia (CHF 460) or Bosnia and Herzegovina (CHF 324).

It is noteworthy that most of the remittances made by immigrants from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy and Serbia are used to support family members or friends, while Portuguese immigrants mainly transfer money to their own bank accounts. . German and UK respondents showed a mixed pattern.

Homeland relations and integration

The results clearly show that remittance payments are dependent on the successful integration into the labor market and thus higher wages of migrants. However, such purely economic variables cannot explain differences between countries. For example, why do Portuguese people pay frequently, while Germans do not?

“The payment of this money depends equally on people’s relations with their country and their moral standards. People who have family or own property in their country of origin and who have a strong moral obligation to support their families are more likely to transfer money,” says Rossell. “However, this has nothing to do with their integration into Switzerland.”

Home country identification with Switzerland, perceived discrimination and knowledge of Swiss national languages ​​play little or no role. According to the study, remittances to immigrants’ home countries are not evidence of a lack of integration in Switzerland.

