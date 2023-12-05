The frequency of doctor visits varies significantly across Europe, but data shows that people are less likely to get a consultation when nurses take on the role.

COVID-19 created a challenging environment for healthcare services, placing medical professionals under severe stress and affecting access to consultation in many specialties unrelated to the pandemic.

Health authorities are working to reduce waiting times for consultation and treatment, but the frequency of seeing a doctor varies across Europe.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), differences in healthcare delivery and payment methods may explain some of these variations across countries.

How often do Europeans go to the doctor? Which countries have the lowest and highest average number of doctor consultations per capita? How many consultations does a doctor give in a year in European countries?

In 2021, the frequency of medical consultations varied widely across Europe, according to Eurostat, the EU’s official statistical office.

On average, people in Slovakia, Germany and Hungary made 11.1, 9.6 and 9.4 annual visits to consult a doctor, respectively, the highest averages among EU members.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, people in Sweden (2.3) and Greece (2.7) visit doctors on average less than 3 times a year, the lowest rates in the EU.

The average number of doctor consultations per capita in two-thirds of the EU members was between 4 and 8. This includes Poland (7.6), Belgium (6.7), France (5.5), Italy (5.3) and Spain (4.8).

People in Nordic countries had less advice

Regarding geographic breakdown, as seen in the map below, Nordic European countries reported a much lower number of doctor consultations per capita.

People in Sweden saw a doctor an average of 2.3 times in 2021. This figure was less than four visits a day in Denmark (3.8) and Norway (3.9), followed by Finland with 4.1 consultations.

On the other hand, the number of doctor consultations per capita was higher among the EU candidate countries in the Balkans, ranging from 6.5 in Montenegro to 8 in Turkey.

Compared to the annual average for 2018-2020, the average number of doctor consultations decreased in 19 of the 24 EU member states for which data were available.

The exceptions were increases of less than 5 percent. The largest declines in the average number of doctor consultations were recorded in Italy (-39 percent), Lithuania (-24 percent) and Spain (-20 percent).

Why are they so different?

The variation in the average number of doctor consultations per capita across European countries is striking.

In 2021, the figure in Slovakia (11) was almost 5 times that of Sweden (2.3). In Germany (9.6), the number of visits to doctors was twice that of Spain (4.8).

According to the OECD, some of the variations across countries can be explained by differences in healthcare delivery and payment mechanisms.

Nurses play an important role in some countries

Nurses and other health professionals play a vital role in primary care centres, reducing the need to see doctors in some countries such as Sweden, Finland and Ireland, according to the OECD report titled Health at a Glance: Europe 2020: The state is in the EU cycle of health. “Nurses can play a greater role in managing patients with chronic diseases and also in dealing with patients with minor health problems in these countries,” the report said.

role of payment system

Some countries, such as Slovakia, Germany and Czechia, which pay their doctors primarily on a fee-for-service basis, have higher consultation rates than other countries, where doctors are paid primarily on a salary or capitation basis. In some countries, such as Finland, Denmark and Sweden.

“The level of co-payments can also explain some of the variation across countries,” the OECD report found. For example, in Switzerland and Ireland patient co-payments are high for a large portion of the population, which may result in fewer consultations per capita.

How many consultations does a doctor give in a year?

Looking at the estimated number of consultations per doctor, OECD data shows that doctors in some countries are extremely busy, forced to see more patients than their colleagues in other countries. In 2021, the rate ranged from 428 consultations in Greece to 2,997 in Slovakia in the EU. Turkey has by far the top spot among OECD members in Europe, with doctors providing more than 3,500 consultations. In 2019 this figure was slightly more than 5,000.

Huge differences exist across countries. Doctors in the Nordic countries see fewer patients. Apart from Turkey, the estimated number of consultations per doctor was above 2,000 in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

“This indicator should not be taken as a measure of doctors’ productivity as the length and effectiveness of consultations may vary,” the OECD report warns.

This does not include other services provided by doctors to hospitalized patients, including time spent on research, administration or care coordination, as well as new ways of interacting with patients.

availability of doctors

According to Eurostat, in 2021, there were an estimated 1.82 million practicing physicians in the EU. The EU’s “Big Four” recorded the highest numbers of practicing physicians: Germany (377,000, equivalent to 21 percent of the EU total), followed by Italy (243,000), France (216,000), and Spain (213,000. ) Are.

In 2021, Austria recorded the highest number of physicians per 100,000 people, with 541.

When European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and EU candidate countries are included, Austria is followed by Norway (516), Cyprus (491) and Germany (453).

The estimated number of physicians per 100,000 people in France was only 318, the lowest ratio in the European Union.

The EU candidate countries recorded the lowest ratio. In Turkey it was 218, followed by Montenegro (281) and Serbia (303).

