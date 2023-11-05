How NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith turned his on-field triumphs into business

After 15 years in the National Football League, Emmitt Smith is taking the lessons he learned on the field into the next season of his life.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has created several ventures since his retirement from the NFL in 2004, including commercial real estate developer Esmith Legacy and construction management firm Esmith Construction.

“The important thing for me in football was that it all started with a vision,” Smith recalled to Yahoo Finance at JPMorgan Chase’s “Make Your Move Summit” in Frisco, Texas. I was able to do what was needed to achieve that vision.” The journey to becoming a professional athlete was long and difficult, and Smith mastered the skills of listening to others and striving for more.

“You have to go through the process of learning the game and allow people to bring out the best in you and teach you some things you don’t know about the game… and challenge you to be the best you can be, ” Smith continued.

When Smith exchanged his jersey for a suit, he became a rookie again. Running a business may look glamorous from the outside, but it requires hard work and practice behind the scenes. And just like in soccer, you have to earn the right to play.

“Like anything else in life, you’re just looking for an opportunity,” Smith said. “Actually come in and do some work and prove that you’re not only worthy of working with the individual company, but that you’ve earned the right to do business with them on a much larger scale.”

He immersed himself in learning every component of the real estate and construction industries, eventually founding a real estate firm, a construction business, and a solar company, creating a vertically-integrated operation. But the first person to run back could not do so alone.

At the stadium, he led the Dallas Cowboys to the top spot as part of the “Triplets” with quarterback Troy Aikman and wide receiver Michael Irvin. In business, he drew on his leadership experience as an athlete to build a new group of co-stars around him.

It took time, Smith said, to develop a team that “had the skills to execute against the game plan” and trust each other. “I had to develop trust on the football field with Troy and Michael and everything else. So just like that, these things work together.”

Now Smith faces new tests in the industry, such as a lack of affordable housing and a decline in in-person work. He believes there is still room for the office for collaboration and discussion, even in the Zoom era. And outside the office he is keeping an eye on the field. This Sunday, he will be rooting for his Cowboys as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The challenge is, can we beat a team that is in the lead?” Smith said. “We don’t need to score some 40 points. But can we score enough points to beat Jalen Hurts [and stop] The rest of them.”

