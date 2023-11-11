How much will it cost you to cut the cord and just stream content now?

Needham & Company senior media and internet analyst Laura Martin discusses Netflix’s wild trading ranges ahead of earnings on ‘Making Money.’

Many streaming services have implemented price increases over the past year, leaving some potential cord-cutters wondering how cable stacks up versus subscribing to multiple platforms to get the content they want to watch. Is.

Reports vary on how much providers typically charge for cable on a monthly basis, with the Financial Times recently estimating it at $83. Another report suggests it could cost around $125 after factoring in gear and fees.

Meanwhile, some of the platforms whose streaming prices have increased in the last month include Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. The most recent to do so was Netflix, which increased the per month fees for its Premium and Basic options.

If a person decides to use the most expensive version of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Discovery+, Paramount+ from Showtime, Apple respectively, the streaming content comes to a combined price of $147 per month. May come with tags. TV+, Peacock and Starz. That figure includes the $8.99 price of Prime Video instead of the overall Amazon Prime membership fee, which is currently $14.99 per month and comes with other benefits.

A bundled bill for streaming services may seem less if one goes the route of a less expensive plan, such as one with ads, or only uses certain platforms. Disney also has options to bundle three of its services — Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — which could cut down on that total.

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts and investors that the entertainment giant plans to bring together Hulu and Disney+ on the latter service. According to his comments, the move will apply to those who bundle both the platforms.

“We will launch a beta version for bundled subscribers in December, giving parents time to set up profiles and parental controls that will work best for their families before the official launch in early 2024,” he said.

According to Nielsen, in July last year, the proportion of people in the US using streaming services while watching TV was a remarkable 34.8%.

That instance represented the first time it beat cable, which Nielsen said saw 34.4% viewing in the same month. The organization found transmission at 21.6%.

Nielsen linked the decline in streaming viewership to less sports and other new shows being available on TV that month.

