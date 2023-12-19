How much will Binance and CZ really have to pay to settle with the CFTC

Major crypto exchange Binance will pay a $2.7 billion settlement and fine to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), ending the regulator’s enforcement action against the company.

Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) will also pay $150 million to the regulatory watchdog.

CFTC case against Binance ends

In a press release on December 18, 2023, the CFTC announced that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has entered a previously proposed consent order against Binance and its former CEO.

While the company will pay $1.3 billion in ill-gotten transaction fees and another $1.3 billion civil monetary penalty to the regulator, Zhao will have to pay a personal civil monetary penalty of $150 million.

In March, the CFTC filed a lawsuit against Binance and Zhao, making various allegations against them, including knowingly soliciting US clients while ignoring the country’s regulatory requirements. The regulator also alleged that Binance, Zhao and other top executives helped US clients avoid compliance controls.

However, the former CEO denied the CFTC’s allegations, while Binance sought to dismiss the case, arguing that the agency overstepped its authority by attempting to regulate foreign entities and individuals operating and residing outside the United States. Was going beyond the area.

Meanwhile, the latest development resulted in the CFTC dropping all charges against Binance and Zhao, signaling the end of the legal battle between the company and the agency. An excerpt from the announcement reads:

“In addition, the order requires Binance and Zhao to certify that Binance will implement a corporate governance structure that includes a board of directors with independent members, a compliance committee, and an audit committee.”

Binance’s ongoing legal battle with SEC

Zhao resigned from his CEO role at Binance in November 2023 after pleading guilty to breaking anti-money laundering rules. The ex-Binance chief also resigned as chairman of the board of directors of Binance.com, the US arm of the exchange.

CZ, who faces a maximum of 18 months in prison, will remain in the US until his sentencing on February 23, 2024, following the recent court ruling.

On the other hand, Binance reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) after admitting to circumventing the Bank Secrecy Act along with other violations.

“Binance’s guilty plea is part of coordinated resolutions with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission,” according to a DOJ statement at the time. CFTC).”

Meanwhile, the crypto exchange continues its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after it accused the company of securities violations in June. Binance has since filed a lawsuit to dismiss the SEC’s allegations.

source: cryptopotato.com