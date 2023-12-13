Make sure you are able to make the monthly payments before taking out a home equity loan. getty images

Home equity loans can be a good way to borrow money at a low rate for a variety of purposes. You can use it to fund a small business, consolidate your debt, or make improvements to your home.

When you borrow money with a home equity loan, you are using your home as collateral, which means you may be able to get better interest rates than other unsecured types of loans. . But this also means that failure to repay the loan could lead to foreclosure on your home, so it is very important to ensure that you have enough funds to make the monthly payments.

Fortunately, you can calculate in advance what your monthly payment on a home equity loan will be based on the amount of money, term, and interest rate associated with your loan.

How much will a $200,000 home equity loan cost per month?

Read on to see how much you’d pay on a $200,000 home equity loan with a few different loan terms.

Example 1: 10-Year Fixed Rate Home Equity Loan at 9.07%

The current average rate nationwide for a 10-year home equity loan is 9.07%. If you take out a $200,000 loan with those terms, your monthly payment would be $2,541.10.

You will have to pay $104,931.81 in interest for a full payment of $304,931.81. And, because most home equity loans have a fixed interest rate, your monthly payment will remain consistent no matter what happens with interest rates moving forward.

Example 2: 15-Year Fixed Rate Home Equity Loan at 9.09%

The average national interest rate for a 15-year home equity loan is slightly higher than the 10-year option at 9.09%. A $200,000 loan with these terms would result in monthly payments of $2,039.25. Your total interest payments over the life of the loan will be $167,065.89, meaning you will pay $367,065.89 in total.

Choosing between 10- and 15-year options depends on lower monthly payments or lower total payments. If you are able to reliably afford the higher monthly payments, it may be worth taking a shorter-term loan and saving money in the long run. On the other hand, if you feel that higher monthly payments will put too much of a strain on your budget, it may be worth considering a long-term option.

Example 3: Withdraw a HELOC

Another option for borrowing against your home equity is the home equity line of credit (HELOC). With a HELOC, you get access to a line of credit, allowing you to borrow money as needed during a draw period, such as using a credit card. This can be a good option if you’re unsure how much you need to borrow.

Right now, the average national interest rate for a HELOC is 10.03%. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to predict the monthly payments for a HELOC because the rate is variable, meaning it changes frequently throughout the life of the loan.

Bottom-line

Taking out a $200,000 home equity loan is a big commitment, but it can be a smart way to fund a project with a low interest rate. Right now for a 10-year fixed rate loan, you’d pay just over $2,500 per month with the current average interest rate. For a 15-year loan, the monthly payment would be a little more than $2,000 with today’s average rate. That said, your home equity loan rate will be based on a number of factors like your credit score, borrower profile, and income, so it’s likely to be different than average. But no matter what your rate is, you should make sure you have room in your monthly budget before taking out a home equity loan.

