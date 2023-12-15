How Much Weight Comes Back After You Stop Using a Weight-Loss Drug?

Zepbound, the newly approved weight loss drug, hit the market this month. People seeking out the medication may have to stay on it for the foreseeable future — potentially, for the rest of their lives — if they want to keep the weight off, new research confirms.

A study published Monday followed 670 people who had taken tirzepatide, the compound in Zepbound and the diabetes drug Mounjaro, for 36 weeks. Eli Lilly, the company that makes both drugs, funded the study. Tirzepatide regulates insulin levels and slows down the emptying of the stomach. It also acts on areas of the brain that control hunger and appetite. As a result, people can lose significant weight: On average, the study participants lost around 20 percent of their body weight during that time.

After that, half of the participants continued to take a high dose of tirzepatide for a year while the other half received a placebo shot. Those in the study also underwent lifestyle counseling, ensuring that they were eating fewer calories and exercising regularly.

People who continued taking tirzepatide for an additional year lost, on average, another 5.5 percent of their body weight. Those who were switched to the placebo, however, gained 14 percent of their body weight on average. Those on the placebo also tended to have higher cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure than they did while taking tirzepatide, said Dr. Louis Aronne, the lead author on the study and the director for the Comprehensive Weight Control Center at Weill Cornell Medicine.