How much unobtainable Russian gold is funding Putin’s war machine?

The gold coin is generating an important source of revenue for the Russian president – ​​Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters

Gold industry executives will gather at Dubai’s five-star SO/hotel next week for the city’s annual precious metals conference.

Speakers include the General Counsel of the London Bullion Market Association who will deliver a lecture on “Enhancing Governance in Challenging Times”.

The specter of Russian gold looms over the conference.

Last week, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) issued a red alert warning that Russia is increasingly using gold to avoid sanctions.

The NCA warned of deliberate attempts “to refine approved gold to hide its origin so that it can be hidden in supply chains and sold in the UK and around the world”.

The UK government has also become the first Western country to announce a series of sanctions targeting specific companies involved in Russia’s gold trade.

These include UAE-based gold trader Paloma Precious. Paloma is accused of dealing $300 million (£246 million) in Russian gold since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United Arab Emirates is now under intense scrutiny for its role in the shadowy global Russian gold market.

Russian gold is melted down to strip it of its original form before being sold – Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The metal is being shipped from Russia to refineries in countries like the United Arab Emirates, where there are no sanctions against Russia. There, the gold is melted down to clear its ties to Russia before being sold.

“Once melted and remelted or refined, the origin cannot be determined by investigation, as any identification is lost,” the NCA warned.

The gold coin is generating an important source of revenue for President Putin’s war machine. And it is becoming increasingly clear that a large portion of it is going through the UAE.

London is the center of the world gold trade and the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), which regulates the trade, imposed an embargo on Russian gold shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

The LBMA, which accredits gold refineries and sets standards for global trading, has banned trading of bars made in Russia from March 7, 2022. Western allies also followed suit and banned all Russian gold exported after July 2022.

Yet rather than crush the trade, it has been redirected. Russian gold imports into the UAE have increased 15-fold between 2021 and 2022, UN data shows.

Other data suggests the actual figure may be even higher. Russian customs records obtained by Reuters earlier this year showed that the UAE had imported 75.7 tonnes of gold from Russia, worth a total of $4.3 billion, since the war in Ukraine began. This was 58 times by weight the imports in 2021.

The United Arab Emirates was by far the largest destination for Russian gold, followed by China (mainly via Hong Kong) and Turkey, which each imported about 20 tonnes.

This data suggests that the restrictions on Paloma Precious are only reaching the tip of a very large iceberg.

Based on customs records, the $300 million of Russian gold traded by Paloma is equivalent to about 7 percent of the total gold that entered the UAE in the first 12 months of the war.

Most of the world’s gold refineries are accredited by the LBMA, which means they must prove the source of every gram of gold handled and are subject to annual external audits. LBMA-accredited refineries account for approximately 90 percent of annual mined gold production worldwide.

But the recycled gold sector is less monitored. LBMA-accredited refineries cover approximately 50-60 percent of recycled gold production.

It is recycled gold that forms the bulk of the UAE market. There are three or four major gold refineries in the UAE. None are accredited by the LBMA.

Until July this summer, Emirates Gold Refinery was an affiliate member of the LBMA. But after the LBMA completed a due diligence review this summer, it suspended the refinery’s membership “until further notice.” It is understood that this suspension has been done due to suspected links with Russia.

Separately, the UAE also barred Emirates Gold from making deliveries to the Dubai gold market after failing to meet standards for responsible sourcing and anti-money laundering.

The beneficial owner of Emirates Gold is Paloma Precious. In September, London-listed Rockfire Resources announced a deal to acquire 100 percent of Emirates Gold, provided it was reinstated to the UAE’s well delivery list. Rockfire has since said it is seeking urgent legal advice to determine the impact of UK sanctions on the transaction.

Paloma Precious did not respond to a request for comment.

Because the UAE has no sanctions on Russia, Putin is free to export Russian gold to these refineries. Russia’s reliance on friendly countries like the United Arab Emirates to launder its gold mimics the way Putin circumvented the G7 oil price cap by building a “dark fleet” of tankers that operate outside the Western insurance market. Have succeeded in bypassing.

Putin has managed to circumvent G7 oil price caps by building a ‘dark fleet’ of tankers – AP

The bulk of Russian gold passing through the UAE is likely headed to China and India, but some will also come to Britain. It cannot be imported into the UK as a bar as it lacks LBMA certification, but can also be imported as jewelery or electronics. British tourists buying jewelery in the UAE may also be unknowingly buying Russian gold and bringing it home.

The end result is a lifeline for the Kremlin. Russia produces over 300 tonnes of gold per year and the sector was worth £12.6 billion to the economy in 2021. It is a “vital revenue source” for Russia’s war effort and one of the largest after oil and gas, the Foreign Office warned.

“Gold is essential for Russia,” says Christopher Swift, a national security attorney at Foley & Lardner and a former official in the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

“Russia has developed into a barter-style economy where they are using the products of their extractive industries such as oil, gas and metals mining to pay for weapons purchases abroad as well as consumer goods.”

While the West was quick to realize the importance of oil and gas to Putin’s war machine, it was slow to understand the importance of gold.

However, as last week’s Foreign Office sanctions show, Westminster is now waking up – and cracking down on Putin.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com