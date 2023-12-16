How much to tip delivery drivers, servers, hairdressers, valets, etc.

This happens when you ring the doorbell, check out of your hotel and when you close your tab. The question running through your mind is: “How much should I tip?”

In an age of burnout, people sometimes question the proper etiquette of giving gratuity to service personnel – especially during the holiday season when pockets become empty for reasons like buying gifts or hosting parties.

But according to Sharon Schweitzer, international etiquette expert and founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide, tips are a way to “express gratitude for the past year of loyalty and service.”

Here’s what to know about showing appreciation to those who bring gifts to your door, serve you Christmas cocktails and more this time of year.

How much to tip delivery drivers?

They bring packages to your door – sometimes in extremely cold temperatures and dangerous driving conditions.

Whether it’s the mailman, garbage man or Amazon driver, if you’re tipping someone for a delivery service during the holiday season, it’s OK to give cash or a gift card, according to etiquette maven great-granddaughter Lizzie Post. Emily Post.

But know that some businesses prohibit employees from accepting gratuities.

Here’s what etiquette experts recommend, as well as many employer policies on tipping:

personal buyer Including Instacart, Shipt, and GoPuff: 25-30%

Including Instacart, Shipt, and GoPuff: 25-30% food delivery Including GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash: 25-30%

Including GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash: 25-30% United States Postal Service: According to its website, USPS carriers are allowed to accept gift cards valued at $20 or less from customers on special occasions such as Christmas. However, checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash are not allowed.

According to its website, USPS carriers are allowed to accept gift cards valued at $20 or less from customers on special occasions such as Christmas. However, checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash are not allowed. Above And FedEx: According to their respective websites, both companies discourage cash and gift cards. Customers can visit the UPS Code of Business Conduct section on gifts and entertainment to determine whether a gift is “appropriate.” UPS and FedEx drivers have been instructed to decline holiday gratuities.

How can you tip Amazon drivers?

According to Amazon customer service, there is no official policy regarding tipping, but during the holiday season, your driver can receive a $5 tip through the company’s “Thanks My Driver” program.

Customers can take advantage of the promotion by saying “Alexa, Thanks My Driver” to their Amazon Alexa device or by searching “Thanks My Driver” on Amazon’s website or the Amazon mobile shopping app.

The driver who completed the customer’s most recent delivery will be notified of their appreciation, and Amazon says the first 2 million thank yous will also send $5 to the driver at no cost to the customer.

Other Ways to Show Your Appreciation to Delivery Drivers

Another way people thank delivery drivers is to arrange for drinks and snacks for them when they drop off packages at the door.

Amazon also announced that the Thanksgiving portion of their “Thank My Driver” promotion will be extended through the holiday season. Customers can continue to thank their drivers throughout the year with this feature, and drivers will be able to see how many times they’ve been thanked within their app.

How much to tip a restaurant server?

dine in? Experts suggest that for sit-down dining, tipping should be 15-20% (depending on the level of service, of course) and calculated on the pre-tax amount of the bill.

Eating at the buffet? The Emily Post Institute recommends 10% tipping.

Just having a drink or two? Tip $1 to 2 per drink or 15-20% of the tab.

“I think people who buy drinks tend to tip a little extra because the amount is less,” said Amber Helms, a 22-year-old veteran bartender from Fairburn, Georgia, located 17 miles southeast of Atlanta.

When it comes to takeout, experts say there’s no need to tip. But if the order is large, complex, or delivered roadside by employees, tip 10%.

How much should a hairdresser tip?

They cut, color, and style your hair – sometimes over a period of several hours.

Renee Curry, a stylist with more than 25 years of experience who owns Love Salon in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, recommends tipping 20% ​​per haircut.

“But it can be a little extreme when you’re dealing with expensive services like extensions, color changes, etc.,” Curry told USA TODAY. “So I don’t think any hair stylist would be disappointed that they didn’t get a 20% tip on a $2,000 service. We always say tips are appreciated but not required.”

How much to tip the valet driver?

In addition to parking your car for short periods of time, valet drivers also often stand outside in the cold during the winter months, waiting for a customer to arrive.

Experts recommend that you tip them $2 to $5, but only when the vehicle is returned to you.

How much should you tip hotel maids?

Hotel and motel maids often have to face unpleasant things.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association recommends guests tip housekeepers $1 to $5 per night.

In luxury hotels, where staff provide daily cleaning or a nightly turndown service, “leave a little more,” the association recommends.

