How much money should you have in the stock market if you are 75 years old?

Conventional wisdom holds that when you turn 70, you should adjust your investment portfolio so that it leans more toward lower-risk bonds and cash accounts and away from higher-risk stocks and mutual funds. That strategy still has merit, according to many financial advisors. But as people are living longer, you should devote more of your portfolio to stocks now than you did for seniors 30 or 40 years ago.

Many older Americans are following that advice. As TheStreet reported earlier this year, among older seniors with taxable brokerage accounts at Vanguard, nearly one-quarter of those ages 75 to 84 had a nearly 100% weighting in stocks. Even one-fifth of investors 85 and older had a similar weighting to stocks.

Mick Hayman, an independent financial advisor in San Diego, told TheStreet that one reason older investors keep more money in stocks these days is to avoid capital gains taxes when they sell them (assuming they’re in non-retirement accounts).

“If originally 60% to 70% of your wealth was in stocks, maybe now you’re at 70% to 80%,” he said.

As for why many older investors are investing more in stocks, it mostly has to do with income — an important consideration for those who expect to live longer in retirement. .

“The most important thing is income,” Heyman said, “If you live as long as possible do you have enough money to cover your expenses based on your allocation and the potential volatility in stocks?”

Americans are living longer, meaning retirement investment mixes have changed

How much money you should have in the stock market at age 75 depends on many different factors, ranging from your health and preferred lifestyle to your debt load, net worth, monthly bills, income sources and risk tolerance. Are.

An old piece of trivia cited by CNN is that you should subtract your age from 100 to find what percentage of your portfolio should be in stocks. For example, if you are 75 years old, you should have 25% in stocks.

But now that Americans are living longer, this formula has been shortened to your age at 110 or 120 — which means if you’re 75, you’ll have 35% to 45% of your portfolio in stocks. Should be. Using this formula, if your portfolio totals $100,000, you should have no less than $35,000 and no more than $45,000 in stocks.

Investors age 70 and older hold 31% to 33% of their portfolio assets in U.S. stocks and between 5% to 7% in international stocks, according to a recent analysis from financial services company Empower. Here are the age group breakdowns by average holdings among the investors that Empower analyzed:

age US stocks international stock 70’s $247,645 $39,774 80’s $196,042 $24,795 90s $145,292 $13,183

In terms of bond holdings as a percentage of their overall portfolio, here’s how older investors break down:

age US bonds international bonds 70’s 11.39% 2.04% 80’s 11.05% 1.81% 90s 9.97% 1.32%

Like most investors, senior citizens have less money in alternative investments. Here’s a look at the money put into alternative investments by older investors and their percentage in the overall portfolio.

age mean allocation of options PCT. of options in the overall portfolio 70’s $14,361 3.74% 80’s $8,773 3.48% 90s $4,228 3.17%

