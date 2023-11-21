How much money should you have in the stock market by age 40?

just_super/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Big Four-oh is a milestone birthday that slaps even the smallest hearts with undeniable proof that middle age has finally figured them out. It also takes into account your retirement preparations.

The usual discussion focuses on how much money a person should save at a certain age, but how much of that savings should be invested in the stock market in search of profit with the risk of loss?

There is no right answer to how much a person should invest in stocks by the age of 40, but there are some guidelines you can follow to find your magic number.

You can’t give a dollar figure, but $500,000 is a good figure

Because people who earn more have the ability to save more, the question of how much you should have in stocks can only be answered by a percentage of income, not a dollar amount.

But Greg Wilson, a chartered financial analyst with over 22 years of experience in financial services, managed to bring in one: $500,000.

“I’m a big proponent of maxing out your 401(k),” said Wilson, founder of personal finance sites Cha Ching Queen and Dad Is Fire. “It’s hard to do, but I look at it like taxes. You have to pay your taxes and you have to fully fund your 401(k). If someone wants to max out their 401(k), they should have at least $500,000 in it by age 40.

$18,000 per year for 18 years

Wilson calls achieving half a million dollars in the first half of life a “time value” proposition.

If a 22-year-old keeps a maxed out 401(k) until age 40, the employee will put about $18,000 into the stock market every year for 18 years. This number comes from the average maximum annual contribution, which gradually increases from $14,000 in 2005 to $22,500 in 2023.

That average of $18,000 per year for 18 years is $324,000, which, assuming a 6% annual return rate, will grow to almost half a million – or perhaps even more – while working into a retirement fund by age 40.

“$500,000 is conservative,” Wilson said. “This doesn’t include employee matches, larger, more common returns, etc. Obviously, this is a huge number for most people to do at the beginning or even the middle of their career, but your Funding for retirement should be a priority over things like big houses and expensive cars. If you can’t max out your 401(k) at age 20, try. You’ll thank yourself in the future.”

Start with three times your salary

Wilson’s $500,000 story illustrates the power of timing and combination, but it outlines an unlikely and arbitrary best-case scenario. Presumably, most 20-year-olds entering the labor force don’t earn enough to max out their 401(k). Therefore, most financial advisors measure their clients’ readiness for retirement not by a specific dollar amount, but by a multiple of their income relative to their age.

According to Ally Bank, “A rule of thumb for how much retirement savings you should have by age 40 is three times your household income.”

The average salary in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $56,368 per year. By that standard, the average earner should have a little more than $169,000 saved for retirement.

But all that should not be invested in the stock market.

rule of 100

Investors typically allocate more money to riskier stocks when they are young and have time to recover from losses, then gradually shift a greater percentage to safer bonds as they age. Avoid selling in the market.

One of the most widely followed rules is to subtract your age from 100 to find out what percentage you should have in stocks.

According to the Rule of 100, 40-year-olds should allocate 60% of their savings to equity investments. That means the average earner at age 40 will keep $101,400 of their $169,000 in stocks, with the rest in safer and more liquid bonds and cash.

It would be nice if there was one rule for everyone, but there isn’t.

Because people are living longer and spending more years in retirement, many financial advisors have changed the rule of 100 to 110, which would allocate 70% of a 40-year-old’s nest egg to stocks. This would put the average earner in the market for $118,300 instead of $101,400 out of $169,000.

The Motley Fool’s experts suggest allocating an even higher percentage to stocks at least until age 50 because 50-year-olds still have more than a decade until retirement to weather any market volatility. there is time.

So, who is right? Well, it depends on whom the advisor is advising.

Does a 40 year old man have kids? Are those kids planning on going to college or have they already graduated? Does the investor own or rent a home? Is he divorced or caring for aging parents? Are there any significant debts or particularly high or low income?

These are just a handful of the questions a professional advisor will ask before deciding on a percentage tailored to the individual client’s goals, retirement timeline, risk tolerance and life circumstances.

“Factors like health, job stability and family responsibilities play important roles in shaping one’s investment potential,” said finance expert Josh Michaels, CEO and Founder of Money4Loans. “The right investment amount by the age of 40 is not a one-size-fits-all figure. There should be a balance between aggressive savings, risk tolerance and life goals with a focus on diversification to deal with uncertainties.

