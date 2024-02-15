How much money does Elon Musk make in one second?

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world. However, he is ranked second with a net worth of $198.9 Arab, just behind Bernard Arnault, founder of LVMH. With that in mind, we wondered how much money Musk makes in one second. In this line, let us look into their finances with an analytical approach for a more accurate estimate.

Elon Musk’s net worth

As of mid-February 2024, Elon Musk’s net worth is a staggering $198.9 Arab, according to “world’s real time billionairesThe index, by Forbes, reflects their success in the world of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Yet, over the past year, Musk’s financial situation has seen a notable change, with his net worth falling from $229 billion to its present figure.

Despite the decline, Musk remains the second-wealthiest person globally, with his fortunes largely linked to the performance of his leading companies like Tesla and SpaceX. As a visionary leader and prolific entrepreneur, his net worth serves as a testament to his tireless drive and transformative impact on multiple industries, cementing his status as a modern-day giant.

sources of income

Musk’s wealth primarily comes from his diverse portfolio of companies. In such a situation, we should first look at each source of income.

According to Tesla’s Form 10-K report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year 2023, the company made a profit of $.17.66 billion thanks to its two operating and reportable segments (automotive and energy generation and storage).

Yet, unlike Tesla, Musk’s other ventures, like SpaceX, Starlink, X (formerly Twitter), The Boring Company, XAI, and Neuralink are all private companies, meaning they are required to disclose their finances to the public. is not needed.

modus operandi

To calculate Elon Musk’s earnings per second, we must first determine his ownership percentage in each company. From what we were able to gather, the owner is:

Tesla 13% starlink 54% spacex 42% X (formerly Twitter) estimated 74% boring company more than 90% xai 25% Neuralink majority owner (>50%)

Elon Musk’s ownership percentage in each company

The next step is to multiply each company’s profit by Musk’s ownership percentage to estimate his share of the profits from each venture. Then, we need to add up his profit share from all the companies to get his total earnings for 2023, and finally, convert this annual figure into earnings per second to get the result.

How much does Elon Musk earn in one second?

Elon Musk’s share in profits by 2023 according to the company

Tesla’s profit share: As mentioned, Musk’s ownership percentage in Tesla is 13, Tesla’s profit for 2023 was $17.66 Arab. So, Musk has a share in Tesla’s profits 13% of $17.66 billion, which is equal to $2.296 Arab;

SpaceX and Starlink’s profit share: Musk’s ownership percentage in SpaceX 42% And 54% in Starlink. However, both of their profits for 2023 have not been confirmed. Thus, we cannot calculate Musk’s share in the profits of these two ventures;

X’s share in profit: It is estimated that Musk owns 74% of X; However, since it is a private company, its finances are not public. Nevertheless, X’s CEO has confirmed that the company is still not profitable, and expects it to generate profits in 2024;

X, The Boring Company, XAI, and Neuralink: Unfortunately, like SpaceX, Starlink, and X, the profits of The Boring Company, XAI, and Neuralink for 2023 are also unknown, so we cannot calculate Musk’s share of profits from these ventures.

Taking everything together, Musk’s net worth for 2023 is equal to $2.296 Arab. With this number, we can continue and calculate the total earnings per second. To do this, we need to divide his total earnings in 2023 ($)2.296 billion) by the number of seconds in a year. There are 31,536,000 seconds in a year. Therefore, we can conclude that Based on the information provided Elon Musk earns approximately $72.80 per second, This is equal to $4,368 per minute, $262,078 per hour, $6,289,863 per day, and $44,029,041 per week.

per second $72.80 per minute $4,368 per hour $262,078 daily $6,289,863 per week $44,029,041

Elon Musk’s earnings per second, minute, hour, day and week

The calculated figure is based on estimated ownership percentages and reported profits for the respective companies, and should be considered speculative rather than accurate financial data. Additionally, this analysis does not account for any of Musk’s personal investments, dividend-paying ventures, etc.

Comparison with other billionaires

In the world of billionaires, Elon Musk’s net worth is undoubtedly tremendous. However, he faces tough competition as Bernard Arnault has a net worth of $219.1 Arab, Jeff Bezos, although no longer in the top spot, still earns impressive $192.5 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg follows with a net worth of $166.6 Arab.

Bernard Arnault $219.1 billion Elon Musk $198.9 billion jeff bezos $192.5 billion Mark Zuckerberg $166.6 billion

Top 4 richest people in the world by mid-February, 2024. Source: forbes.com/real-time-billionaires

Bottom-line

Elon Musk’s financial capabilities are nothing short of remarkable. Despite a decline in net worth over the past year, he remains one of the richest men globally, largely due to the variety of his successful ventures.

Through Tesla’s electrification innovations, SpaceX’s ambitious space efforts, and his involvement in various other ventures, Musk is leaving an indelible mark on the world stage. And when you break down his earnings per second, it’s clear that time really is money for this visionary entrepreneur.

Source: finbold.com