It’s Euronews Business’s turn to take part in the academic debate about how much money you need to be happy. Read on to find out more.

The answer to the age-old question may be different for everyone but recent studies from Europe and America have shown that money can indeed buy happiness.

In the US, 6 in 10 people believe it, according to a survey by financial services company Empower conducted by Harris Poll. US Millennials (the generation born between 1981 and 1996), who also named Price; They need an annual salary of $525,000 (€480,700) to feel that they are financially happy.

Meanwhile, the average American would settle for $284,167 per year to be happy, Gen Z demands $128,000,

If financial happiness had a price, the average American would estimate its net worth to be $1.2 million (€1.1 million).

Europeans can settle for less; People in Western Europe and Scandinavia named $100,000 (€91,561) per year as a turning point in their life evaluation and actual life satisfaction; A 2018 study from Purdue University found that exceeding this amount could positively change how they think about their lives. In Eastern Europe, the amount was much lower, $45,000 (€41,202).

However, the study also claims that emotional well-being, basically happiness, only increases with income up to $50,000 in Western Europe and $35,000 in Eastern Europe.

Having more money than this has no additional effect on how happy people are. But after all, they did this study a few years ago with massive inflation, so Euronews Business has adjusted these figures for inflation and found that today’s amount is €58,205 for Westerners and €40,690 for Eastern Europeans. Will happen.

What is economic happiness anyway?

According to a US study, financial happiness brings freedom, security and relief to those surveyed.

In more detail, the survey found that financial happiness was being able to pay bills on time for 67%, living a debt-free life for 65%, being able to afford everyday luxuries without worries for 54% and 45% For people, it is equivalent to owning a home.

For more than half, 37%, spending on experiences with loved ones was also an important factor when retiring on their own terms. Nearly four-fifths of Americans surveyed agreed that financial happiness can improve their health, lead to greater productivity and creativity at work. 73% said they would give up social media if it meant financial happiness.

In fact, 73% of Americans say they are experiencing financial stress, and a recent study shows that 85% Europeans are in a precarious financial position either Or they need to be careful in managing their expenses.

What do the rich say?

Although having a lot of money does not in itself bring happiness, it helps. 81% of Europe’s richest people with a personal income of €100,000 are happy, but 75% of those earning less than that (though still rich) also said they are happy.

However, the richest are significantly happier with their jobs (73%) than those earning less than €100,000 per year (65%).

The study found that age does matter, with the more mature wealthy having greater life satisfaction than their peers under 35. Rich people in Western Europe are happier than those in the East and playing sports also increases happiness levels, although this is probably true for everyone.

Where is ‘being happy’ most expensive?

Data from the Purdue University study, adjusted with purchasing power ratios, show that the desired income to be happy is highest worldwide in Iran (€219,837) and in Europe in Norway (€107,969) and Switzerland (€106,154).

In London, you need the equivalent of €94,490, according to the study.

