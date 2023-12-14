How much money can you make and still get SSI? , SmartAsset

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal income support program in the United States that provides financial assistance to disabled, blind, or elderly individuals with limited income and resources. Here are details of the requirements for SSI and how much you can receive.

What is SSI?

SSI, or Supplemental Security Income, is a need-based federal program intended to assist individuals with limited income and resources. It provides financial assistance for basic needs, health care coverage and even work incentives to eligible individuals.

The Social Security Amendments of 1972 created the SSI program, which began operating in 1974, with the goal of reducing poverty among the most vulnerable members of society. The purpose of these amendments was to consolidate and streamline various state-administered programs that provide assistance to individuals with limited income, particularly the aged, blind, and disabled populations.

Before 1972, there were several state-run programs offering assistance, but these varied significantly in eligibility criteria, benefit amounts, and coverage. SSI replaced this patchwork of state programs aimed at improving access and stability of benefits for eligible individuals.

Notable changes include standardizing eligibility criteria and benefit amounts across the country, as well as expanding coverage to include not only older adults, but also blind and disabled persons who meet specific criteria regarding income and resources. Including to include.

Eligibility and Benefits for SSI

To qualify for SSI, recipients must be 65 years of age or older, be blind or disabled, and have limited income and resources.

According to the Social Security Administration, you “can’t earn more than $1,913 from work each month.” Additionally, your resources must not exceed $2,000 for individuals ($3,000 for couples). And, if you are a parent applying for a child, your resource limit can increase to $2,000.

For applicants age 64 or younger, they must have a disability that affects their ability to work for at least one year, could result in death, or severely limits daily activity .

take note: The Social Security Administration says applicants with disabilities must prove they earned less than $1,470 per month from work in the month you’re applying. But citizens age 65 or older do not need to have a disability to receive SSI.

Applying for SSI can be done online, by phone, or in person. The process includes a detailed review of the applicant’s medical and financial information.

The monthly SSI amounts for 2024 are:

$943 per month for an eligible individual

$1,415 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse

$472 per month for one essential person

This is slightly up from 2023:

$914 per month for an eligible individual

$1,372 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse

$458 per month for one essential person

Can you qualify for SSI and SSA benefits?

There are specific income limits for SSI benefits, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work at all. When you work at a qualifying job you may qualify for the work credit, which helps you qualify for disability and retirement benefits.

The Social Security Administration says that when you qualify for SSI, you may also be eligible for Social Security benefits. In fact, when you apply for SSI benefits, the application is the same application for Social Security benefits.

To qualify for Social Security benefits as an employee, you must meet specific criteria. First, you must be at least 62 years of age or have a disability or blindness. Additionally, you must have enough work credit to get insurance.

take note: For applications submitted after December 1, 1996, you must be a U.S. citizen or “lawfully present noncitizen.” This means that if you do not meet these citizenship or residency requirements, you will not be eligible to receive monthly Social Security benefits.

The amount you need to earn upfront may vary from year to year. In 2023, you can earn one credit for every $1,640 of income ($1,730 in 2024), and you’ll need to earn $6,560 ($6,920 in 2024) to get the maximum of four credits.

How to Supplement SSI

You can supplement your SSI benefits by earning income from work, receiving financial assistance from other government programs, or using savings and investment accounts. Here are seven common ways:

State Supplement: Some states provide additional funds in addition to federal SSI payments to increase support for eligible individuals.

Some states provide additional funds in addition to federal SSI payments to increase support for eligible individuals. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI): If a person qualifies for both SSI and SSDI, they can receive benefits from both programs, potentially increasing their total financial aid.

If a person qualifies for both SSI and SSDI, they can receive benefits from both programs, potentially increasing their total financial aid. Additional state and federal programs: Other government programs, such as Medicaid, food assistance programs (such as SNAP), housing assistance, and energy bill assistance, can supplement SSI benefits, and provide more assistance.

Other government programs, such as Medicaid, food assistance programs (such as SNAP), housing assistance, and energy bill assistance, can supplement SSI benefits, and provide more assistance. Work Incentives and Employment Assistance: Programs such as the Ticket to Work Initiative provide resources to help SSI recipients return to work, allowing them to earn income while receiving some benefits and support services.

Programs such as the Ticket to Work Initiative provide resources to help SSI recipients return to work, allowing them to earn income while receiving some benefits and support services. Veteran Benefits: Veterans may qualify for SSI benefits as well as additional benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Veterans may qualify for SSI benefits as well as additional benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Supplemental Nutrition Program: SSI recipients may be eligible for various nutrition programs beyond basic food assistance, such as the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs, which provide nutrition assistance for specific groups.

SSI recipients may be eligible for various nutrition programs beyond basic food assistance, such as the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs, which provide nutrition assistance for specific groups. Local community and non-profit organizations: Charities, community-based organizations and non-profits often provide support services, including financial assistance or vouchers, to supplement SSI benefits for needs such as rent, utilities and medical expenses.

ground level

To qualify for SSI benefits, you must meet requirements set by Social Security Administration guidelines. These establish specific income and resource limits, as well as age, disability or blindness criteria, and U.S. citizen and noncitizen status.

