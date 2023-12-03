Image Source: Getty Images

tesco (LSE:TSC) shares have had a great 2023. They have increased 22.26% in 12 months and 39.8% in five years. Despite a strong November, FTSE 100 Overall there has been a decline of 0.5% in one year and an increase of only 11.08% in the last five years.

Anyone who thought Britain’s biggest grocer would be doomed by the onslaught of German discounters Aldi and Lidl thought wrong.

Its performance is even more impressive in view of the pandemic, energy shock and livelihood crisis. Tesco has shown it has staying power. Yet from my perspective, it has several disadvantages.

Have I missed my moment?

I didn’t buy Tesco a year ago or five years ago. I never bought stocks, so I missed out on the fun. Furthermore, its recent strong performance has made its shares slightly more expensive, while also reducing the yield. I have to balance this with the positive news that Tesco can still deliver goods.

I’ve targeted dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares in recent months, so why haven’t I bought Tesco? First, because I was looking for companies that were not yet market-oriented. Second, I focused on ultra-high-yield. Including my purchases Lloyds Banking Group, Smurfit Kappa Group And Taylor Wimpey, which I expect will lead to Tesco-like performance going forward. Only with high dividends.

Currently, Tesco shares yield a solid 3.9% per year. This is consistent with FTSE 100 average. They are well covered by two times the earnings and the outlook also seems positive. This stock is expected to yield 4.04% in 2024 and 4.52% in 2025.

Using the 2024 figures, to generate £1,000 of income from Tesco alone I would need to buy 8,853 shares at today’s price of 279.6p. It will cost me £24,752. I’m sad to say that this is far beyond my capacity to invest in any one stock.

better value there

Furthermore, if I wanted to maximize income, this is not a stock I would buy. Now, Insurance Group Phoenix Group Holdings Bumper yield of 10.81%. To get the same £1k income I would only have to invest £9,251.

Phoenix is ​​also very cheap, trading at 5.71x earnings, with its share price down 20.51% in the last year. Tesco is valued at 12.96x. The price of success.

I’m just using the Phoenix as an example of what I might buy instead. That double-digit yield is hardly normal and comes with risks. Yet it also confirms my concern that Tesco shares aren’t as exciting as I’d like. After a good race, I probably missed my moment.

JP Morgan Cazenove has just published his view, which broadly reflects my view. The broker cut its Tesco price target to 230p from 240p, warning that deflation could hit the grocery sector’s sales, margins and valuations. This underlines Tesco’s recent success “Executing Self-Help and Macro Tailwinds”And said it could be difficult to replicate.

I’m a big fan of Tesco’s recent achievements and am thrilled for anyone who took a chance on the stock while I didn’t. I don’t think now is the right time to consider buying it. I can see better value there.

