Significant differences in household savings rates are mainly explained by income level, age dependence and economic uncertainty. Saving rates are higher in rich countries. Euronews Business takes a look at inequalities across Europe.

In 2022, households in the European Union (EU) saved about an eighth of their disposable income, up about 12.7%, although less cash was set aside for a rainy day than in 2021.

This is in line with research examining “household saving behavior in the euro area” (Julia Le Blanc et al. 2016), which also notes that precautionary saving is the most commonly reported motive across all euro area countries. , followed by saving for retirement.

Euronews Business has taken a closer look at data from across Europe to see which countries have the highest and lowest household savings rates. Furthermore, we will explore why there are significant differences between European countries.

What is important to note is that household disposable income is what households have available for spending and saving after taxes and transfers. The household savings rate is defined by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, as gross household savings divided by gross disposable income.

countries with highest savings rates

According to Eurostat, in 2022, the gross domestic savings rate ranged from -4% in Greece to 19.9% ​​in Germany. Seven EU countries had household savings rates above 15%. Germany was followed by the Netherlands (19.4%), Luxembourg (18.1%) and France (17.1%).

These countries were able to save more because households had higher disposable income.

where people are spending more than they earn

Greece (-4%) and Poland (-0.8%) had negative household savings rates. This shows that households in both these countries spent more than their gross household disposable income. This shows that they either used the accumulated savings of the previous period or borrowed to finance their expenses.

Twelve EU members, including Greece and Poland, are set to record savings rates below 10% in 2022.

Some other European countries had savings rates as follows: Switzerland (23.4%), Sweden (16%), Austria (15.2%), Belgium (12.9%), Italy (9.8%) and the UK (6.5%, 2019).

As seen in the map below, household savings rates do not suggest a strong division between different regions of Europe, such as Western, Nordic, Southern and Eastern states. Only three Baltic countries had rates lower, below 5%.

Household savings per capita in the European Union

Looking at figures rather than rates, per capita gross domestic savings in the EU in 2022 were €2,723. This varied from -€523 in Greece to €8,136 in Luxembourg in the EU. Switzerland, an EFTA country, had the highest household savings per capita with €13,676.

Apart from Luxembourg, these countries had per capita household savings above €4,000: Germany (€5,912), Netherlands (€5,638), Austria (€4,567), Sweden (€4,481), France (€4,287), Norway (€ 4,243) and Denmark (€4,067).

Household savings per capita were below €1,000 in seven EU member states, with Greece and Poland having negative values.

Getting closer to pre-COVID-19 levels

Looking at the past two decades, household savings rates in both the EU and the euro area increased dramatically in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU’s savings rate was relatively stable from 2002 to 2019, between 11.6% and 13.5%.

The rate had never exceeded 13.5% in the EU before the pandemic. In 2020 it increased to 18.5% and in 2021 it increased to 16.4%. Data for 2022 show the EU’s savings rate approaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Main reasons to save money

One reason for the significant increase in savings during the COVID-19 crisis is that some opportunities for consumption spending were restricted. This included procurement of hospitality, entertainment and travel services; This was particularly notable in 2020, according to Eurostat.

It also suggests that household savings rates can be expected to increase during periods of economic uncertainty, as households save more when the risk of losing a job increases and they spend less on some or many non-essential goods and services. Can be postponed.

A recent study by Can Xu in Economic Analysis and Policy explained the surge during the COVID-19 pandemic by the ‘precautionary savings’ theory. Increasing uncertainty has a positive impact on savings as households are prudent and seek protection from uncertainty, resulting in a significant adverse impact on current consumption and a positive impact on savings.

An academic article by Julia Le Blanc and colleagues, based on data from 2008–2011, also found that precautionary saving is the most commonly reported motive in all euro area countries, followed by saving for retirement. Is. It also revealed that variables related to the structure of the tax system and the generosity of social security and welfare systems are important determinants of household savings.

differences in different countries

Income levels, age dependence and uncertainty can explain more than half the variation in savings rates, according to a discussion paper published by the European Commission.

The paper, titled “Household savings rates in the EU: why do they differ so much?” Saving rates in 25 European Union countries between 2000 and 2012 are examined by Stijn Rocher and Michael H. Stierl. According to the paper, household savings rates vary significantly across EU countries and this difference has persisted over time.

rich countries save more

Needless to say, of course it was found that richer countries were able to save more, while countries with higher age dependency were associated with lower savings rates, as the working age population tends to save more than the old and the young. .

Weak government finances also encourage households to save more. Higher inflation was also found to be associated with lower household savings rates.

The significant differences in disposable income across Europe reflect the extent of inequality across the continent.

