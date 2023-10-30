presented bthis embrace

Creating a mobile game that engages players and keeps store rankings high is hard. When problems arise, engineers face a variety of questions: “Was it my code? Was it an advertising SDK? Was it a third party?” This VB Spotlight brings together mobile game leaders who share best practices for delivering flawless experiences that players love.

Expectations for mobile games have changed significantly over the past few years, especially after the pandemic caused a huge surge in both the number of games and the number of players. The mobile gaming boom has had a profound impact on what players want in their games and how mobile game developers approach the gameplay experience, while the influx of new game companies means competition is more fierce than ever. In this market, how do you create a game that always keeps players coming back for more? It lives up to the player’s expectations.

In this VB Spotlight, Pavlo Prokopov, client software architect at SuperPlay, and Eric Futoran, CEO and co-founder of Embrace and co-founder of Scopely, will talk about all the elements that make or break a player’s experience, and how engineering Teams should monitor and address them.

“For us, the player experience is a combination of business metrics, technical metrics, and player expectations,” says Prokopov. “It is a question of compromise. We cannot rely solely on monetization metrics, as this will not provide a good player experience. We cannot create a game that only meets players’ expectations, as it will not be successful and profitable as a business. We sometimes struggle in this battle between business, technical engineering and player expectations. It’s about finding a balance between requirements and technical possibilities.”

The complexity of mobile games makes it difficult for users to understand

Technical problems not only turn off users, but they can act as a canary in the coal mine, Prokopov says, highlighting places where the game needs improvement, and the business, the market for it. And one has to stay in touch with the players. , decoding that intel, and finding ways to apply it to the development process.

Futoran says it also means engineers need a way to identify and prioritize which issues are most urgent.

“When you want to get the best player experience and drive key metrics, how do you get all that information in one place so an engineer can answer the question?” He says. “The most frustrating thing is when you have a problem and you don’t know the priority. You can’t tell what the real impact is on the metrics.”

And when engineers without guidance find themselves working on issues that turn out to be much less important, it can create a negative feedback loop between teams.

,[Engineers] Work endlessly on features, but they never work on things like technical debt, platforms, and the real metrics that drive a game’s performance and make it successful,” says Prokopov. “You don’t focus on what has an impact – which is players paying for things, watching ads, coming back to the game, socializing and inviting their friends.”

At one time, developers had to rely primarily on logging to keep track of issues with their applications. But logging everything in a mobile game will not only degrade the user experience, it will also require too much equipment and time – and then actually solving the problem also becomes a journey.

“The longer it takes, the lower your speed will be and then the engineers will get frustrated,” says Futoran. “Often you end up living with these errors that deplete your most important metrics – LTV and retention.”

He further said that none of these old devices had any users in mind.

“You want a tool set that thinks of every device as a user,” he says. “What you want is game-by-game. You want something that sources each session, aggregates the data into the metrics you’re talking about to engineers, and then lets an engineer identify the problem reactively, like a log. . You want to be proactive and dig back in.

For example, if you see an ANR (app not responding) signal, whether it comes from the Google Play Store or from a user complaint, you’ll be able to go straight to that session and investigate all those events. Want to be able to determine what caused the problem in question. Unfortunately, most of the tools available still have a server-side logging mindset. “App stores love to tell you all your problems, but they never tell you how to solve them,” says Futoran.

“That’s why people run out of basic development tools, or are left with a lot of tools and need to consolidate them,” he says. “You can’t have that many. You keep chatting between them, without context and without any concept of the user. Then you waste time and don’t solve your problems in the first place. We want to resolve all issues fast, and more importantly know which issues are actually impacting the user.

To learn more about defining what a good user experience looks like, metrics that matter, app platform issues, mobile game tooling recommendations, and much more, don’t miss this VB Spotlight!

Latest trends in mobile game tooling including “experience engineering”

How user expectations have changed when it comes to mobile games

What metrics really matter to game developers

How to move from a reactive to a proactive approach to troubleshooting

Where existing tools like Firebase fall short is in helping engineers know which issues (like ANR) need to be addressed before they impact store rankings.

Eric Futoran CEO and Co-Founder, Embrace

CEO and Co-Founder, Embrace Pavlo Prokopov Client Software Architect, SuperPlay

Client Software Architect, SuperPlay Jordan FraganWriter, GamesBeat

