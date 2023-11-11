How millions of borrowers had $127 billion in student loans canceled

The prospect of solid debt relief vanished when the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s $400 billion plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million borrowers.

But then millions of borrowers got a surprise notice that their federal student loans were being wiped out through other government relief programs. The Biden administration has canceled a total of $127 billion in debt from 3.6 million borrowers — the largest wave of student loan cancellations since the government began supporting educational loans more than 60 years ago.

The cost of that relief is ultimately borne by taxpayers. The Department of Education is the largest lender to Americans borrowing for higher education, and 43 million borrowers currently owe the government $1.6 trillion. The government profits from the interest paid by borrowers, but this is offset by loan defaults and canceled loans. The system is projected to run at a loss in most years.

Many of the programs the Biden administration is using have been in place for years, sometimes decades, but were extremely troubled, forcing borrowers to deal with complex bureaucratic hurdles. By adjusting rules and temporarily waiving some requirements, Education Department officials have expedited long-delayed relief. Here are the four biggest programs being used to eliminate loan debt – and how five borrowers benefited from them.

public service loan waiver

Loans cancelled: $51 billion for 715,000 borrowers

In 2007, Congress passed a law aimed at luring more college graduates into public service careers: those who worked for government agencies or nonprofit organizations could, after 10 years of monthly loan payments, have their remaining federal Student loan balances will be eliminated.

But the program’s complex rules turned it into a quagmire that rejected 99 percent of applicants — and an effort to implement a patchwork fix in 2018 turned into another debacle. In 2021, the Biden administration attempted again to cancel student loan debt by temporarily rescinding the program’s rules and giving hundreds of thousands of borrowers credit for previously ineligible payments.

Finally it worked. More than 230,000 people had their debt wiped out through the forgiveness system that ended last year, and many received credits that sped up their forgiveness dates.

Derrick Screen, 41, works as a business intelligence analyst at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. To pay for the MBA degree he earned from the University of Phoenix in 2008, he took out loans totaling $39,000.

Mr. Screen signed up for an income-driven payment plan and started reducing the balance, but his balance kept increasing due to interest costs. Last year, they learned about the Biden administration’s temporary waiver and realized that many of their past payments might qualify. He also found that he could get credit for the years he had spent working in the admissions office at his undergraduate alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute.

It took dozens of hours to consolidate my loans, gather paperwork, and obtain the necessary certifications from both my current employer and my previous employer. “It was very cumbersome – it really was,” Mr Screen said. But in September, his persistence paid off: He received a letter informing him that the balance of his $86,000 loan had been wiped out.

“This relief after so many years is amazing,” he said. “And the idea that after 10 years, your debt could triple — I know that for a lot of people, that’s just a number that they’ll never be able to pay off.”

Income-Driven Repayment Adjustment

Loans cancelled: $42 billion for 855,000 borrowers

The Department of Education employs loan servicers to collect borrowers’ monthly payments and help them navigate their repayment options. Monitors and auditors, including the department’s own Inspector General, have repeatedly raised concerns about poor service delivery and lax oversight.

A frequent complaint was that service providers improperly froze borrowers’ loans, sometimes for years – during which interest continued to accrue – and failed to guide borrowers toward income-driven options that would reduce their total payments. could be reduced rapidly.

Last year, the government announced a plan to solve those problems by essentially using a giant eraser.

Income-driven payment plans are designed to eliminate any remaining balance after a set period of repayment, usually 20 years. Even for borrowers who never enrolled in those plans, the Education Department decided to count virtually any payment, for any amount, as an eligible payment — and that includes many. Months ensued in which borrowers did not make any payments because they were overdue for a long time. -Term deferment or forbearance. The Department decided to apply those adjustments automatically to all borrowers, with no application required.

The result was that hundreds of thousands of borrowers suddenly found that their loans had reached the 20-year limit and were terminated. The first notification letter was sent on July 14.

That day, when Chris White, 40, received an email from the Department of Education with the subject line, “You’re Eligible to Have Your Student Loans Forgiveness!”, he couldn’t believe it. Mr White predicted that, like Mr Biden’s scrapped mass-disenrollment plan, it would also be scrapped.

“I remember thinking, in particular, it’s great to see that they’re still trying and they’re working on it, and that means a lot – but I, somehow, Didn’t really expect it to happen,” he recalled. “And then one day, I logged into my loan servicer’s website, and it just said my balance was zero.”

The maneuver freed Mr. White from $22,000 in debt he incurred in 2007 to pursue a graduate degree in electrical engineering at the University of Maine. He spent several years working in this field, but decided it was not a good fit for him and left. other business. He is now a freight warehouse manager in Pembina, ND

Mr. White was particularly surprised to have his loan forgiven because he had paid it intermittently — before the pandemic, his loan was in default — and some of the loans were less than 20 years old. But soon after graduation, Mr. White consolidated his loans. In calculating the adjustment, the Department of Education counts any payments on any loan (or qualifying forbearance) into consolidated loans on a 20-year clock – and Mr. White had some loans dating back to 2001.

Chuck Ertel-Hoy, 72, retired in 2019 after 25 years of teaching communications at public universities — but he still owes $42,500 for his PhD. He earned his degree from the University of Tennessee in 1997.

Mr. Ertel-Hoy, who lives in Indianapolis, had tried for years to repay his loans through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, but he kept running into problems with the paperwork. They had just sent in more paperwork when they received an email in July that their loans would be forgiven through an income-driven repayment adjustment.

“It relieves a lot of pressure,” he said. Mr. Ertel-Hoy was dreading the prospect of trying to squeeze $300 a month out of retirement savings to resume payments on his loans when the pandemic pause ends. “I thought, am I still going to have to pay these student loans for the rest of my life?” He said.

Borrower protection for repayment and off-school leave

Loans cancelled: $22.5 billion for 1.3 million borrowers

In 2014, Corinthian Colleges – once one of the nation’s largest for-profit college chains – collapsed. This was soon followed by another industry giant, ITT Technical Institutes. Thousands of mid-degree students were stranded, and hundreds of thousands more were paying off loans for an often substandard education that failed to meet the career development and earning potential advertised by the schools.

The debacle catalyzed a wave of grassroots activism: alumni teamed up with crusading lawyers to request relief through an obscure federal student loan provision known as “protecting the borrower from repayment.” Known as. Students who have been defrauded by their schools, usually by breaking consumer protection laws, can seek to have their loans forgiven.

The Obama administration began building a system to deal with those requests, but it stalled during the Trump administration. When Mr Biden took office, thousands of claims – some that had been pending for more than six years – were pending, and more than 130,000 others were summarily rejected.

In 2022, the Biden administration agreed to settle a class-action claim involving 200,000 borrowers who attended more than 150 schools. One of them is Sally Olsen, 64, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business management at American Intercontinental University, a for-profit school whose owner paid $30 million to settle fraud charges brought by the Federal Trade Commission. did.

Ms. Olsen enrolled in 2004, but she was overwhelmed by her educational experiences there and overwhelmed by the debt she had accrued: nearly $110,000 in federal loans and thousands more in private loans.

Ms. Olsen, an administrative assistant at an insurance agency in Bloomington, Illinois, eventually paid off the private loan through a settlement, but the federal loan haunted her. Looking for help, Ms. Olsen – a former Marine – contacted an advocacy group, Veterans Education Success. His representatives helped him file a borrower protection claim in 2021.

Legal challenges delayed the class-action settlement, but in May, Ms. Olsen finally got the news she had dreamed of: Her $70,127 federal loan balance was wiped out.

“I feel like God finally heard my prayers after so many years,” he said.

total and permanent disability

Loans canceled: $11.7 billion for 513,000 borrowers

Borrowers who are permanently disabled are eligible to have their federal student loans discharged. The process has long been a bureaucratic obstacle course, requiring doctors’ notes — which are often rejected with little or no explanation because of documentation errors — and years of income-monitoring and other compliance. Due to needs. Many people who would have qualified for relief never bothered to apply.

But two government agencies already had data on people who were totally disabled: the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs. By creating an automated data-matching program with both agencies and eliminating some income documentation requirements, the Department of Education significantly expanded the number of borrowers receiving relief.

Khen Reyes, 48, was medically discharged from the Navy last year after a military career spanning four decades. This left him suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. The Department of Veterans Affairs determines the severity of service-connected disabilities through a rating scale; Mr. Reyes performed at maximum at 100 percent.

In 1997, Mr. Reyes enrolled in an aircraft mechanics certification program at the Sierra Academy of Aeronautics. More than two decades later, he still owes more than $25,000 — a defaulted loan that prevented his wife and him from obtaining a VA home loan. Armed with his military discharge papers and his disability documentation, he sought to eliminate his debt.

Late last year, Mr. Reyes, who lives in Foster City, California, checked his loan servicer’s website and saw a $0 balance.

“Other service members are in the same boat as me,” he said. “I want service members to know, it’s about acknowledging something you’ve worked hard for. I am not ashamed that I used this resource. Oh my God, if there is a program that helps us in any way – use it.

Source: www.nytimes.com