Million Youth Media, a London-based organization that provides free training to young creators to give them access to careers in the creative industry and help develop “the next generation of filmmakers and under-represented talent”, has founded the University of Edinburgh. Won the second annual Duke’s Award. Film & TV Inclusion Awards. The honor was presented by Prince Edward at the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) talent showcase held at The Savoy Hotel in central London on Thursday evening in association with Walt Disney Studios.

The organization was one of six nominees, which also included Access All Areas, Access:VFX, Georgette Turner, Resource Productions and Screen Alliance Wales. Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, formerly Earl of Wessex, is the youngest brother of King Charles III.

Million Youth Media (MYM) and its MYM Academy was founded by Fully Focused Productions, which describes itself as a “youth-driven production company”. Their operations are led by Nick Bedu, co-founder and head of production, and Teddy Nigh, co-founder and creative director.

“We believe in what we are doing for the youth, the society and the industry as a whole,” Bedu said while accepting the award. “So being given this award is really a big deal for us. And I think we’ll use this as a springboard and a stepping stone to harness the energy and really shine a light on the inclusivity and intersectionality of inclusivity that we deal with on a regular basis and about alternative paths in the industry. Will increase awareness.

He added: “Lack of formal education is not always the barrier that young people think, because we need to make this industry as diverse and creative as possible. And we do it from the ground up, we really put our heart and soul into nurturing young people.

The Duke of Edinburgh Film & TV Inclusion Award 2023, previously known as The Earl of Wessex Award, was first awarded in January 2023 to the charity 6 Feet From for its work to improve mental health and well-being in UK film and TV. Was provided to The Spotlight. Production Sector.

In his remarks, the Duke of Edinburgh praised the initial success of the honour. He told the audience, “It’s interesting to see how things have progressed since 6 Feet From the Spotlight won last year’s award and how the award has opened even more doors.” “The response from the film and TV community has been fantastic. You have to break down barriers, so again we’re highlighting those who are connecting the dots to encourage the next generation.

Comparing the film and TV industries to sports and other exclusive clubs, he highlighted: “Usually you have to have someone to come and introduce you. And so how do you encourage the next generation? Do… trying to figure out where that point of access comes in and how do you consciously create those moments of thinking, ‘Let’s have an open day,’ not just sons and fathers and daughters. And for moms, but how do you actually get the broader community to just come in and see what’s going on inside?”

The Film and TV Inclusion Honors are “an important initiative that highlights the inspirational work that is helping to promote and progress talent inclusion in the UK screen production workforce,” PGGB highlighted.

Disney supports the Talent Showcase as part of its work to support under-represented talent in the British production sector through a number of industry initiatives, including Star Imagine Creative Talent in partnership with the National Film and Television School (NFTS). The program also includes cooperation with London. Screen Academy and MAMA Youth Project.

Lindsay Duthie, CEO of PGGB, congratulated all the finalists and the winning organisation, Million Youth Media. “We celebrate their tireless efforts to provide talented young people from underrepresented communities with the tools, opportunities and knowledge they need to thrive,” he said and vowed: “We are not resting on our laurels.”

Source: www.bing.com