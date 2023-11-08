How Mike's Hot Honey went from a hobby in Brooklyn to a multimillion-dollar business

In an excerpt from the CNBC series Make it, Mike Kurtz, accidental entrepreneur of Mike’s Hot Honey, explains how he turned a side hobby into a multimillion-dollar business while apprenticing under Paulie G at his famous pizzeria in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Kurtz explains how he got the idea for his unique formulation.

The inspiration came while studying Portuguese in Brazil in late 2003. I was hiking with some friends and on the last day of our hike, we descended into a small valley and found a pizzeria, and there were jars of honey with chili on the table to sprinkle on the pizza. The first time I tasted the honey and chili mixture on pizza, it blew my mind. I couldn’t shake the memory of it…

After introducing it to customers in 2010, Mike’s Hot Honey took off locally.

Early in his apprenticeship, Mike brings Paulie the honey he’s been working on for years. And brought it for Paulie to try. He tasted it. They started sprinkling it on hot soppressata pizza, which we later called Hellboy, and asked me if I could make it for restaurants to sprinkle on pizza. Soon customers were asking to buy bottles of Mike’s Hot Honey. At this time, I was making Mike’s Hot Honey in small batches, a gallon at a time, in the back of the pizzeria.

As his business began to expand beyond Brooklyn and New York City, Kurtz realized he wanted to stay true to his original and hard-earned dream.

There’s a lot of temptation to grow brands through flavor innovation and new flavor profiles, but what we realized is that Mike’s Hot Honey was a very new product that many people had never tasted, and we felt That there was a lot of room for growth. On that original product. So rather than expand into other flavor profiles, we developed the brand based on price and pack innovation, and we made it available in as many different pack sizes for as many different use occasions as possible.

