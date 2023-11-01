How might the separation of Teams affect Microsoft users?

Shawn is the CEO here core viewA top Microsoft 365 Mgmt solution for IT leaders who want to take control of M365 governance and delegation.

It’s possible that Microsoft will soon remove Teams from its starting line-up – but I’m not sure it will have much of an impact on its playtime.

in August, the verge It was reported that Microsoft was planning to separate Teams from its other Office products in some markets, meaning it would no longer automatically install on devices for Microsoft Office users. Microsoft has confirmed this and started giving details about how the unbundling will happen, including pricing. the verge It was also reported that the move was aimed at addressing antitrust concerns from European regulators.

Microsoft announced in a blog post on August 31, “Today we are announcing proactive changes that we hope will begin to address these concerns in a meaningful way, even as the European Commission’s investigation continues and we Cooperating in this.” Our Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites for business customers in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

However, it is impossible to know how regulators will view the decision. bloomberg Regardless of the changes, regulators are pushing ahead with their investigation, the report said. What will all this mean for users? From a product-usage standpoint, I expect most companies will probably continue to use video-calling and messaging apps at the same rate we currently see. However, this will likely make things more complicated for IT administrators. In short, I believe we could get to the same place we are now, but with more user licenses to track.

Cutting Microsoft is no slouch

The EU is said to be investigating Microsoft in response to a complaint filed by Slack in 2020. At the time, Slack alleged that the company was violating antitrust rules by bundling Teams with Office. Of course, Slack is owned by Salesforce, Inc. It has been acquired by Microsoft Inc., so the company’s approach to bundling products may have changed since then.

computer World However, it was reported that it was not just Slack. There is also a dispute between the EU and Microsoft regarding its search engine Bing. Microsoft has argued that Bing should not be subject to the EU’s Digital Markets Act law. The European Commission is considering the matter and according to it a decision should be taken in a few months computer World,

This is not the first time Microsoft has faced scrutiny for its bundling practices. reuters “Microsoft has been hit with 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in EU fines for cases involving alleged tying and other practices over the past decade,” the report said. However, it’s interesting to me that this current controversy may result in the Teams application being unbundled specifically because it is more integrated into other Office applications than almost any other application the company offers.

But as many have come to realize, Teams represents a fundamental change in the way we do business. This could actually be an issue for antitrust regulators. In that sense, it is similar to Internet Explorer, which Microsoft once bundled with its Windows operating system until the company was sued by the US government for that practice.

Teams as an integral part of the workforce

Internet Explorer was a foundational technology. It changed the paradigm of how we interact with our computers. Now, I believe teams are doing the same by changing how we interact with each other. And from my perspective, competitors are probably concerned because they understand the importance of this moment.

By all accounts, bundling Teams has, objectively, been a success for Microsoft. The application, launched in 2017, already has 300 million monthly active users, according to information from the company’s April 2023 earnings call.

In fact, many companies have adopted Teams as a core part of their operations, especially as employees have shifted to work-from-home routines. Now, the conversation focuses on administration and how to get the most out of the application. So, I haven’t heard anyone asking, “How do we make sure people are using Teams to chat with their coworkers?” Rather, I’m hearing people asking, “How do we stop the proliferation of teams because we really have so much usage that it’s overflowing?”

filling unbundling gaps

There is some question about whether the EU issue will ultimately affect Microsoft users globally. I believe it will happen. International companies probably won’t want the headache of tracking down conflicting licenses around the world. In the long run, it will likely be easier for Microsoft to implement the unbundled model everywhere.

Well, it would be “easy” up to a point. With Teams being offered as a separate license and even potentially at different price points, IT administrators will need to manage more work on the back end of things.

Microsoft Teams is a technology that is useful to many users. However, it can be difficult for IT administrators to manage. Microsoft prioritizes creating the best software possible to make Teams a productive collaboration tool. But sometimes, that means giving up things that would make IT administrators’ lives easier. Here are some tips to help administrators find their way.

• Create automation with report-based and event-based workflows.

• Create and manage policies that automatically address security concerns, such as forcing password changes or activating multifactor authentication.

• Automate license management by creating a process to retrieve licenses when a user becomes inactive.

Hopefully with these tips administrators can reduce some of the potential frustrations they may face when separating teams.

