How Microsoft’s new chip for AI could disrupt big tech – especially Nvidia, AMD and Intel

Earlier this week Microsoft revealed one of the most significant revelations in the chip market in a long time. Microsoft MSFT now has both a custom-designed AI processing chip and a custom Arm-based CPU to add to the growing stable of its products to help vertically integrate its services and solutions.

The star of the show is the new Azure Maia 100 AI accelerator chip. This chip is built for both training and inference (creating models and then using them for work) and has been collaborated with OpenAI, the AI ​​giant behind ChatGPIT. The Maia 100 is not a traditional graphics processing unit (GPU) that you see from Nvidia NVDA or AMD, but rather it is a custom design specifically for AI processing, which in theory should give the chip a gain in performance or efficiency. Can give, or both.

Microsoft’s Maya 100 will be targeted for use on workloads such as Bing, various Copilot branded features, ChatGPT, and other generative AI systems. Microsoft did mention that it is specifically designed for large language models, the type of AI that powers ChatGPT, but did not say whether this meant it would be lacking in other areas of AI computing. Is. Like almost all custom designed chips, specific targeting to a particular workload can allow large gains on that workload, but at the expense of more general computing.

Custom AI accelerators and CPUs mean Microsoft can now fully vertically integrate its data center and completely own its future if it wants. By owning the silicon, servers, software, and services that run on it, Microsoft has control over every step between it and the customer. This is the strategy Apple has adopted on consumer products, ownership of the silicon design until final sale to the end user, and everything in between. The result is best in class user experience and real market differentiation.

There are other deeper thoughts on the technology of these new chips and the server infrastructure the company is building for them, but I want to see how these announcements will impact other directly competing chip companies and the implications of the MFST custom silicon path in general. Can.

pressure on ai chip competitors

The obvious first name that comes to mind when it comes to the impact on the business with the release of the Azure Maia 100 chip is Nvidia. No other company has benefited from the growth in AI and the computing power required for AI. Nvidia’s data center group had revenue of more than $10 billion in the second quarter, which includes sales of its AI chips including Hopper and Grace, up 141% from the previous quarter. Nvidia is the leader in market share in GPUs for AI training and inference, in the enterprise and cloud. And Microsoft has been one of, if not the, biggest buyers of Nvidia hardware.

So while it seems that Nvidia will suffer a short-term loss on orders from Microsoft for its GPUs, there is enough demand from others in the market to compensate for this. Nvidia has been selling its chips months in advance, with multiple reports saying 2024 was already sold out. Due to mea culpa, any chip available will soon be consumed by others.

Next in line to the GPU and AI chip throne is AMD. The company is in second place, but Microsoft has officially announced the adoption of AMD’s MI300X chips for some new Azure instances. AMD CEO Lisa Su is bullish on this chip revenue hitting $1 billion quickly, and it looks like Microsoft may be able to drive most of that.

Microsoft and AMD have a very good working relationship. The two have collaborated on custom silicon for the previous generation of Xbox gaming consoles and Surface PC, and Azure is a big consumer of AMD’s EPYC data center CPUs. This partnership will likely lead to things like MI300X AI chip integration and could help AMD find a bigger footprint in Microsoft’s AI strategy.

Intel INTC, meanwhile, is struggling to regain relevance in the AI ​​hardware race. Efforts to create a GPU to compete with Nvidia and AMD have met with only small-scale success in the data center arena, with Intel arriving late to the data center GPU party.

This will be a struggle for Intel. Imagining Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google GOOGL, Amazon.com AMZN is an expansion

And larger infrastructure players are moving to a third or fourth source like Intel for GPUs.

The market for AI hardware is growing significantly, so even though Nvidia may lose a few percentage points of market share in 2024 and 2025, with most of it going to custom silicon alternatives like AMD and Azure Maia 100, I don’t expect any decline in it. There is no revenue for the AI ​​powerhouse.

Ripple effect from Microsoft’s move

Microsoft’s continuation on the custom silicon path, with both the Maia 100 AI accelerator and the Cobalt 100 Arm-based CPUs, has other interesting implications. First and foremost, as I wrote last week, Arm Holdings will continue to prove to the ARM market that it will continue to grow and expand the footprint of its architecture. Nvidia and now Microsoft have bet on their own custom silicon CPUs to help run energy-efficient data centers and diverse workloads.

The last consideration worth mentioning about these new custom chips is related to production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2330 TSM produces essentially all the top processors and GPUs from Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm Qcom, Apple AAPL, and more.

And now Microsoft’s custom silicon chips (along with chips from Amazon and Google). The allocation of that limited resource has been a big driver in winning the AI ​​race – whoever owns the most silicon wafers has the chips to sell on the market.

If Microsoft struggles to compete with orders from Nvidia and Apple, will it be able to scale? Or, is this an opportunity for Intel’s foundry services part to really benefit from this market, even if its AI product portfolio struggles? It seems that if Intel can organize its foundry house as soon as possible, there are ample opportunities.

Ryan Shrout is Founder and Principal Analyst Shrout Research, follow him on x @ryanshrout, Shrout has provided consulting services for AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, Arm Holdings, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and others. Shrout owns shares of Intel.

Source: www.marketwatch.com