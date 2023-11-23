How META could benefit from the OpenAI shakeup

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California on September 27, 2023.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may not have been directly involved in the drama surrounding Sam Altman’s tumultuous departure and then return to OpenAI, but the social networking executive and his company may have benefited from the drama.

There has been much debate over the “winners” of the OpenAI executive saga, with some experts believing that Microsoft and its CEO Satya Nadella proved victorious, while the OpenAI board members who initiated the debacle by ousting Altman last Friday , they were defeated.

Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest financial backer, has been high-profile establishing the startup as a cornerstone cloud computing partner, and promoting Altman and his team at multiple events throughout the year. It created a public collaboration between itself and the high-flying creator of ChatGPIT. But this backfired somewhat when critics questioned how boardroom irregularities could have escaped the notice of Nadella and his company.

Meanwhile, Meta and Zuckerberg got a chance to watch the corporate circus from the sidelines. This could help Meta boost its open-source Llama AI initiative, as some companies look to diversify away from relying on a single company’s big language models. And this can also help in recruitment.

Meta continues to invest heavily in generative AI and related large language models, helping to give birth to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Its AI research team, along with Alphabet’s DeepMind, is considered one of the most respected groups in the tech industry.

Technologists looking to work in the private sector may find solace in stability at Meta and its AI research lab following the near-collapse of one of the industry’s leading AI startups.

A user on Meta’s Twitter-like threads service posted Wednesday: “Everyone is saying MSFT is the big winner [the] OpenAI failure. But I can easily see the meta being the big winner in the end.”

“If you’re an AI researcher and you’re going to work on big tech, this might be the company with the largest open source and public research presence,” the user said in a Threads post.

Yann LeCun, Meta’s AI chief, responded to the post with a succinct “yes.”

Then there are the potential business opportunities.

The OpenAI failure has raised concerns among the startup’s customers and other corporate leaders about whether they should rely on only one type of AI as part of their AI business strategies. Several technologists told CNBC that the OpenAI process has led businesses to reduce their reliance on OpenAI’s GPT family of LLMs to include other startups like Anthropic and Foghere.

Meta could benefit if companies continue to seek out multiple AI vendors, just as companies now rely on multiple cloud providers. The company has heavily promoted its Llama-branded family of generative AI software, which is available for free through an open-source model. Llama is attractive because developers can access and customize the LLM to their specific needs without being tied to a particular vendor.

The more developers access and improve Llama, the more Meta can potentially reduce its overall operational and technology research costs, along with other benefits.

Ultimately, despite Llama’s licensing concerns and other potential issues, more companies and developers may choose to build apps with Meta’s AI software without fear that the social networking giant could collapse in a matter of days.

