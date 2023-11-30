How ‘mental time travel’ can help you look your best

Here’s how your past and future can improve your present. getty

A new article was published in Review of Personality and Social Psychology The benefits of “mental time travel”, referring to the mind’s ability to mentally reconstruct past experiences or imagine future events, are investigated.

Researchers found that mental time travel can increase self-affirmation, which means consciously highlighting and strengthening one’s positive qualities, values, abilities, or self-beliefs. Self-affirmation is essential for mental well-being and happiness, especially when a person experiences external sources of self-criticism or invalidation.

Here are two mental time travel methods that enhance our well-being, according to studies.

1. Introspection

Introspection is a mental time travel technique, which refers to the process of imagining future events related to oneself. It involves mental simulations or projections about future experiences, goals, desires, and possible life outcomes.

Researchers found that introspection can enhance three main components of well-being, including:

Coherence is the cognitive component of self-affirmation, which refers to being able to understand life events and find meaning in them. Researchers found that by using introspection, individuals gain a clearer understanding of themselves and their goals. When mentally projected into the distant future, attention shifts from fleeting everyday events to broader aspects of one’s identity, values, beliefs, and life goals, creating a coherent internal narrative of one’s life. Is made. A 2015 study found that individuals who imagined their future felt that these projections truly reflected their identity and highlighted positive aspects of who they were, allowing them to make meaningful connections between their present and future. Permission to search is granted. Control, Sense of control is the executive, task-oriented component of self-affirmation, which refers to a sense of agency and confidence in one’s ability to initiate and complete goal-directed tasks. Introspection increases self-affirmation by strengthening the belief that one’s actions and their consequences arise from their own will and are under their control. A 2017 study found that the further a person mentally travels into the future, the more he attributes the outcomes of important milestones to his willpower. This sense of temporal distance enhances the role of personal determination in shaping life outcomes and empowers individuals to pursue imagined futures, strengthening their commitment to these desired outcomes.

2. Nostalgia

Another mental time travel technique involves recalling old memories and reflecting on past events, re-experiencing positive emotions and gaining insight about oneself. Nostalgia improves the fundamentals of self-affirmation in the following ways:

Researchers suggest that Mental time travel isn’t just about revisiting the past. It creates and maintains our internal story, allowing us to understand the story of our lives. Past events are reminders of defining moments that strengthen our sense of self-identity and meaning in life, helping us find the cause of life events and gain valuable insights from them. Nostalgia often focuses on important life events shared with close relationships such as family, friends or romantic partners and revolves around cultural rituals or symbolic family traditions. Recalling such events is highly self-affirming because close relationships are important sources of meaning in life., Control, Nostalgia also increases the sense of control and self-confidence, thereby strengthening motivation to achieve important life goals. For example, research shows that nostalgia, by providing a sense of energy and vitality, increases confidence in a person’s social competence, which in turn motivates them to achieve social goals such as establishing successful social relationships. Does it.

conclusion

In harnessing the power of mental time travel for self-affirmation, it is important to navigate it with intention. The key lies in drawing strength from mental trips to the past and future without losing sight of the present and using this inspiration to take action on your goals and dreams.