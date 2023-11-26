How many ‘zeros’ after ‘one’ make one crore? Big question after WB Biz Summit!

Kolkata: A sarcastic question has been doing the rounds in the political and economic circles of West Bengal since the conclusion of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 last week. The question is, how many zeros are there in one crore?

The question comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that since its inception in 2015, the seven editions of the state government’s annual event to showcase West Bengal as an ideal investment destination have generated investments worth Rs 15 lakh crore. Has attracted investment proposals.

If converted into numbers the amount would be Rs 15,00,00,00,000,000, which means that the figure of 15 will be followed by 12 zeros, a calculation which is difficult to do without the use of a calculator unless the person Do not have a sharp mathematical mind.

Logically, the chief minister’s numerical claims imply that the investment proposal figures would have been higher had the state government not been forced to cancel business summits in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdown.

There are contradictions between the claims made by the Chief Minister and the reality presented by the data provided by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Commerce Ministry.

DPIIT has details of State-wise status of intentions and implementation of Industrial Entrepreneurs Memorandum (IEM), not only on year-to-year basis but also on month-to-month basis.

According to DPIIT data, in the period between January 2015 and April 23 (the latest available in this regard), West Bengal received IEM intentions (investment proposals) worth Rs 59,494 crore. According to the numbers, this figure is Rs 59,494,00,00,000.

When it comes to investment proposals implemented, the figure according to DPIIT is Rs 23,428 crore (Rs 23,428,00,00,000) during the same period.

This means that the implementation figure during that period has hovered around 39 per cent of the investment proposals received by the state during the same period.

Now, while the people of West Bengal are lost in this maze of zero, a number that was considered by the famous Indian mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata of the 5th century AD as the most powerful number, another question is being asked by economic observers.

They are asking why the country’s industrial giants, who were praising the investment climate in West Bengal in the inaugural sessions of several business summits, are reluctant to invest in the state.

According to experts, the answer lies in some flawed policies of the state government, especially those related to land for industry and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The current state government’s policy regarding land is clear that there will be no state interference in the purchase of plots for industry and the concerned industrialist will have to negotiate directly with the land-owners for the sale of the plots.

Now, given the fragmented nature of holdings in West Bengal, negotiating with micro land owners is a difficult and almost impossible proposition for any large investor, especially in the manufacturing sector, where a large plot of land is required.

In fact “no state interference” in the purchase of land for any developmental project is a utopian principle that was even accepted by America’s Nobel Prize winning economist and torch bearer of the new Keynesian economics theory, Joseph Eugene Stiglitz.

While attending an event at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata soon after the Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal in 2011, Stiglitz, while interacting with media persons, said that even in the US, without the establishment of any new university or industry Land is being purchased for this. State intervention is almost impossible.

If land policy is a hindrance to large investments in the manufacturing sector, state government policy on SEZs is also a hindrance to investments in service sectors.

For example, both Infosys and Wipro had purchased plots for their projects during the previous Left Front regime. However, they returned the land to the current regime as it had refused to grant them SEZ status.

