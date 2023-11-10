How many friends is too many? A psychologist advises

Build on the classical understanding of the human capacity for social interactions, in the age of social media , [+] hold true? getty

In the complex dance of human connection, Dunbar’s number has long been a guiding principle – a psychological limit that limits the number of stable social relationships one can form. Traditionally set at around 150 connections, this concept, coined by anthropologist Robin Dunbar, finds its roots in the evolutionary development of the human brain.

Yet, as we navigate the vast landscape of the digital age, where our social connections extend far beyond geographic boundaries, questions arise: does Dunbar’s number still maintain its relevance, or will digital The era rewrites the rules of social connectivity?

Dunbar’s number in the digital age

Dunbar’s number, a product of cognitive evolution, reflects our brain’s limited capacity to manage and nurture social relationships. Its presence in various societies, from united tribes to elaborate social structures, highlights its universality.

The brain seems to place a natural constraint on the depth and breadth of our social circle. However, as we move into the digital realm, the dynamics of social interactions undergo profound changes. The rise of online platforms serves as both a catalyst and a disruptor.

A study published in Cyberpsychology, behavior and social networking Explored the impact of social media use on the size of social circles and closeness of relationships. The researchers found that spending more time on social media led to a larger number of online “friends”, but not a larger number of offline friends. Furthermore, these findings were not linked to feelings of closeness to friends online or offline.

On the one hand, these platforms increase our ability to connect with a large and diverse group of individuals, challenging the traditional constraints of Dunbar’s numbers. On the other hand, this question arises: does excessive quantity of relationships reduce the quality of our relationships? In the virtual sphere, the psychology of social interaction takes on a new color. As we wade through the sea of ​​acquaintances and distant relations, the concept of “weak ties” gains prominence. Hypotheses emerge about the impact of weak relationships on our mental health.

Do these loose ties provide a sense of social support? Or do they contribute to the combined contradictory feelings of social overload and isolation that have become increasingly prevalent in the digital age?

“Social overload” in the age of social media.

Social media platforms, with their global reach, redefine the boundaries of the social circle. The ability to connect individuals across continents challenges the very essence of Dunbar’s number. However, can these digital connections truly compensate for the intimacy of face-to-face connections, or do they merely serve as placeholders, filling our lives with an overwhelming virtual aspect of social connectedness?

A study from European Journal of Information Systems The relationship between social media use and “social overload” was examined – feeling that too much of their social battery is being drained by online relationships. The authors found that social media use, norms involved in online relationships, and relationship type (offline vs. online-only friends) directly contributed to the experience of social overload associated with digital fatigue and dissatisfaction with social media.

In navigating this digital landscape, our cognitive processes adapt. The brain, once accustomed to managing a limited number of relationships, is now struggling with the intricacies of handling the demands of so many digital connections. The psychology of attention and emotional investment comes under scrutiny. Does the online sphere encourage shallow relationships, or can it foster meaningful, deeper relationships that stand the test of digital distance?

A psychologist’s tips on how to deal with social overload

Amid the social whirlwind of the digital age, where the number of connections can seem limitless, it is important to strike a delicate balance between quantity and quality in our relationships. Recognizing the enduring wisdom of Dunbar’s number invites us to embrace our digital connections with intention.

Instead of succumbing to the overwhelming tide of online relationships, consider choosing a space that nurtures real relationships. Prioritize quality over quantity, and focus on the handful of relationships that really resonate with you. Instead of drowning in a sea of ​​fleeting conversation, choose to engage in meaningful conversations with the people you hold closest.

conclusion

It’s okay to accept the limitations of our cognitive abilities for social interactions and to actively choose depth rather than breadth. Whenever possible, embrace the beauty of face-to-face relationships, allowing the richness of human connection to flourish beyond the digital aspect. By doing so, we not only honor the essence of our humanity, but also develop digital and physical spaces that truly enhance our well-being.