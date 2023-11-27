How many car washes are there in the Myrtle Beach, SC area? we checked google maps

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of Mako Express Car Wash co-founder Chris Daniels. (Updated: 9:50am 11/27/2023)

Whether you need one or not, you’ve probably seen a car wash while driving around the Myrtle Beach area.

Some offer self-service, while others are larger tunnels that offer a range of different washes, but no matter where you go to get your car cleaned, you have plenty of options in the Greater Horry County area.

The Sun News used Google Maps to determine how many car washes are currently open in Horry County. The conditions included requiring a physical address for the car wash; Thus, no occupation is counted. Car washing should also be the primary focus of the business, therefore excluding car detailing services, although many offer washing as part of their packages.

Based on search results from Google Maps, The Sun News found at least 42 car washes in the Horry County area. Myrtle Beach had the most with 20, while Conway was second with seven. The most prominent company throughout the Grand Strand is Zips Car Wash, as the business has nine locations along the Grand Strand, while Detrick’s Car Wash and Sandlapper Carwash are tied for second with three each.

The United States Census Bureau tracks how many people commute to work through its American Community Survey. Its 2022 projections showed that more than 127 thousand workers aged 16 or older drove to work alone in a car, truck or van.

For context, Horry County has one car wash facility for every 3,032 Grand Strand commuters who drive to work. But even more car washes are about to hit the market in the Myrtle Beach, SC area. The Sun News reports on at least seven car washes that have recently posted signs or begun construction in Horry County.

The car wash business has also been active in recent years. According to a press release, in 2022, Zips Car Wash acquired three locations from Detrick’s Car Wash and five locations from Turbo Jet Express Car Wash, as well as four more locations in the Hilton Head, SC market.

Now the question is why are there so many?

This increase may be related to the national trend. The International Carwash Association reported in April 2023 that car wash density would likely increase, and the old rule of one car every five miles would no longer apply.

One of the many car wash businesses entering the Myrtle Beach area is Mako Express Car Wash, which is opening two in Horry County. Named after the fastest shark on the planet, the Mako Shark, the new brand plans to open six locations in the Southeast and Ohio.

Chris Daniels co-founded Mako Express Car Wash with his business partner John McLendon. Both are University of South Carolina alumni, and Daniels said he previously worked in business development for car washes. If all goes according to plan, the company plans to open in August or September 2024, he said.

“My family lives over the border in coastal North Carolina, and so, Myrtle Beach is a place we hold close to our hearts,” Daniels said. “We were really excited to get in there and start working.”

Mako expects to invest over five million across all of its locations, including its Myrtle Beach and Conway locations. Daniels said there has been a massive boom in the car wash industry, particularly the express car wash model that debuted in 2017-18, he said.

“There are many factors that make it an attractive business right now. But obviously, labor is a challenge for a lot of businesses right now, and this is not a highly labor-intensive business,” he said. “Mako in particular, we have a real emphasis on operations and customer service.”

Daniels also said that some private equity firms have also entered the market. Although the current economy has reduced interest in the market, the car wash industry is a lucrative business model.

“There was a lot of fragmentation. It’s not like fast food restaurants where it’s a challenge for solid players to enter the space,” Daniels said. “So the fragmentation that existed in the car wash space, where mom and pop players could come in and make a name for themselves, is another attractive factor.”

Myrtle Beach may see an increase in car washes because the area is already seeing rapid economic growth as well as the broader Sun Belt, he said.

With the salty air, Myrtle Beach is a prime market target for new car washes; The “golden rule” in the area is that car washes are about three miles away from fellow competitors. In his opinion, the recent increase in new car washes is a result of the boom in 2017-18.

“The peak of the hype was like the end of 2021, and so there was a lot of deal flow, and a lot of people were trying to get as much of a deal as possible during that time,” Daniels said. “A large portion of that inventory has just been in the last six months, and as of today, over the next few months, there is still inventory coming online.”

Source: www.bing.com