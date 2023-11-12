How many Aviva shares do I need to have a second income of £2,000?

Image Source: Aviva PLC

When it comes to a second income, sometimes it’s good to work backwards, asking myself what I want to achieve and then trying to find a way to make it happen.

Those of us who are investing for a second income may have a figure in mind. Say £10,000 per year.

While it may be possible to achieve this with a single stock, I wouldn’t want to put all my eggs in one basket.

Instead, I’d like to spread my risk by investing in a handful of dividend stocks. Not so few that my portfolio lacks diversity, but not so much that I can’t adequately research them all.

A five-way split might fit the bill. Meaning I would aim for a £2,000 dividend from each holding.

Insurance companies are certainly popular among passive income investors. These are companies with strong cash flows and generally large dividends.

aviva (LSE:AV.) is a multinational insurance company. Following a restructuring that saw businesses sold in countries such as France and Turkey, the company now has approximately 18.7 million customers, primarily in the UK, Ireland and Canada. In fact, it is the largest general insurance company in the UK.

The sale of non-core businesses was only the beginning of a broader cost reduction and rationalization program. Cost-cutting initiatives launched in 2020 by CEO Amanda Blank have led to £750m in cumulative gross savings.

Today, Aviva is a more streamlined business that holds a dominant position in the UK general insurance and superannuation market.

Dividend

Aviva currently offers a 7.7% dividend yield. This puts it among the top 10 dividend payers FTSE 100, In 2022, the insurer paid 31p per share.

However, it is important to exercise caution when evaluating large dividend yields. In Aviva’s case, dividend coverage, which indicates how easily a company can maintain dividend payments from its earnings, does not appear to be strong.

Analysts now expect full-year earnings per share to come in at 29.3p. This is an improvement from 2022 when the company reported a loss of 38.2p.

However, this is significantly lower than the 2023 projected earnings per share of 50.1p in 2021 and the dividend announced for 2022. Going forward, analysts suggest 41.4p in 2024 and 47.1p in 2025.

However, I would be surprised to see Aviva cut its dividend. There are accounting considerations and reporting methods may differ.

Overall, Aviva’s financial position is strong and earnings are expected to improve year on year. Operating profit in the first half rose 8% year-on-year to £715 million.

To earn a dividend of £2,000 I would need 4,182 Aviva shares.

not correct assessment

Aviva, like many of its peers in the insurance sector, favors rewarding shareholders in the form of dividends rather than share buybacks. This means the share price may be lacking momentum.

Of course, it’s also worth bearing in mind that insurance isn’t the most exciting or innovative area to invest in. This is especially the case for Aviva which operates in fairly mature markets.

Nonetheless, Aviva is a solid investment choice. It is currently trading at 13.5 times forward earnings, which actually makes it expensive compared to its peers.

However, there is a strong forecast and the company is likely to benefit from positive trends in bulk purchase annuities. This is a stock I am considering.

