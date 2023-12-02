How Mansehra's 'Earth Mama' turns garbage into hope

Hifza Zahid, a teacher living in Mansehra, was walking from her home to school on a sunny day when suddenly she noticed a nearby forest which was filled with plastic bags. The pleasant view of evergreen pine trees was spoiled due to polythene hanging on the deeply cracked barks.

Although disturbed by the scene, the 28-year-old eventually continued her journey to Jamal Public School. But on the same day, two of his most talented students decide to leave their classes due to financial constraints.

That day left Hifza deeply troubled, but it also sowed the seeds of an idea in her heart that would later change many lives.

The teacher has since transformed into an entrepreneur who runs a one-of-a-kind business that acts as a guardian angel to his students and Mansehra. Co-owned by Hifza and her sister Yumna, ‘Earth Mama’ is based on the model of upcycling – the process of turning by-products, waste materials or unwanted products into new materials.

“We sell a range of basic and customized tote bags made from scrap denim,” explains Hifza. don.com, She buys raw material from flea markets and even uses leftover fabric pieces lying at local tailor shops, which are used for scrunchies.

Both the tote bag and the scrunchie are stitched by her three students—who can now work and study simultaneously without having to choose between two things—while Yumna designs them. A basic tote bag costs Rs 400 while a customized bag is sold for Rs 1,000.

Hifza launched ‘Earth Mama’ with about Rs 50,000 from her year-long savings and now aims to grow her revenue to Rs 200,000 within the next four months.

“The initial response we got is good, but a lot still needs to be done,” he said. The teacher-turned-entrepreneur envisions a day when plastic bags will be completely replaced and the forest near her home will come alive again.

However, Hifza knows that her dream journey will require a lot, both practically and theoretically. So, she enrolled in Women’s Initiatives in Social Enterprises (WISE), a project run by Jazz and the United Nations Development Programme, which was the first opportunity she got.

WISE helps young women entrepreneurs across the country, especially from underprivileged and rural districts, to set up social enterprises whose services and businesses support the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to Jahangir Ashraf, UNDP Youth Economic Empowerment Officer, the initiative – which was launched in 2020 – aims to empower women and promote their economic development across all social groups. So far, more than 400 entrepreneurs and 200 enterprises across 13 cities have been provided support and training under the programme.

WISE participants are invited to a four-day boot camp where they are provided training in the marketing, branding, financial and administrative aspects of running a business.

At the last such boot camp of 2023, Hifza was one of the entrepreneurs, keenly noting down what she learned from the sessions that she could take back home.

Along with her, 10 to 12 other women also joined the camp. One of them wove clothes, another sold home-made jewelery while another supplied beauty products to salons. They were from Peshawar, Swabi, Abbottabad and other cities of the North.

Despite coming from different backgrounds, these women were united in their determination to prove themselves and their pursuit of knowledge.

“The camp was an unforgettable experience. They helped me interact with like-minded people which is very difficult in Mansehra,” said Hifza. don.com

She admits that her business needs two to three years to enter larger markets, but she is confident that it has great potential. “I want to see a day when polythene bags are permanently replaced in every part of the country,” she said.

As far as Mansehra is concerned, the teacher will ensure that no student she knows has to drop out of school again.

Source: www.dawn.com