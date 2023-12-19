How Luxury Retailers Are Incorporating Non-Fungible Tokens into Collections – Adguly.com

The unprecedented fusion of technology and artistry paved the way for the awareness, adoption and growth of NFTs in luxury fashion. Initially, NFTs disrupted the industry by empowering digital ownership of one-of-a-kind, head-turning fashion designs. Brands like Prada and Gucci caught wind of this movement and launched digital clothing collections through NFTs. Some brands like Nike are earning millions in royalty revenue in secondary sales through NFTs.

But technically, tokens aren’t just symbols of exclusivity and haute couture. They guarantee transparency in the supply chain, protect the manufacturer’s operations, and spot counterfeiting. NFTs have also empowered digital creators and brands to engage directly with their customers. The way things are going, NFTs will continue to boom in luxury fashion and this market is projected to reach $56 billion by 2030.

Here are some of the big reasons why luxury fashion houses are swaying with the NFT tide:

Blockchain enabled authenticity

Counterfeiting has been a plague in the fashion world for decades. The underlying technology of NFTs, blockchain is an absolute powerhouse for immutability and provides an easy and transparent way to authenticate fashion products. Now, fashion brands are using NFTs to combat counterfeiting. As the technology becomes more robust, the potential for NFTs to eliminate this problem becomes much greater.

When Gucci partnered with Ariane to launch its NFT initiative, the fashion house made sure that all of its NFTs were tied to physical products. This meant that customers could verify the authenticity and provenance of their Gucci purchases. Obviously, this not only increases the value of the physical products, but more importantly, it increases the trust of Gucci’s brand upward.

physical experience

A portmanteau for physical and digital, “phygital” is a rapidly evolving fashion industry concept. Did you know that NFTs allow brands to provide interactive experiences like Nike’s CryptoKitties? Nike linked NFTs to physical sneakers through CryptoKicks, letting customers access exclusive virtual content, interact with them in virtual environments, and trade/showcase virtual sneakers in the metaverse. The entire experience fostered a stronger connection between the brand and the consumer.

Scarcity as a collectible

When popular Swedish artist Ben Gorham collaborated with luxury streetwear brand Off-White and created a series of NFTs called “Metaforce,” he had no idea how popular these collectibles were going to be.

One of the main features of NFTs is their ability to address digital scarcity. In this case, Ben’s artworks were sold as unique NFTs as Off-White took advantage of the scarcity factor to create a limited-edition digital collectible, increasing demand and perceived value.

Virtual and immersive experiences

NFTs enable fashion brands to sell more than simple clothing – they allow these companies to sell immersive digital experiences that resonate with target audiences. As the world becomes progressively (or exponentially) more tech-savvy, fashion houses will delve into the virtual world and metaverse to connect with their customers.

Take fashion giant Louis Vuitton for example. “LV in VR” shows the raw potential of NFTs in this stronghold. Customers who have LV NFTs in their digital pockets get exclusive access to a virtual world where they can explore digital prints of the company’s famous products, participate in virtual fashion shows, and have engaging interactions with the brand. .

loyalty programs

The concept of customer loyalty is deeply rooted among customers, provided they have incentives to remain loyal. NFTs can really power this engine – by becoming a rewarding strategy for brands. Loyalty programs also promote repeat purchases and customer engagement while providing a sense of community connectedness for customers.

An excellent example here is streetwear brand Supreme, which does limited drops and recently introduced an NFT loyalty program. The program offers the chance to customers who make multiple purchases to receive an exclusive Supreme NFT, access to virtual events, and early product releases.

Legal and Regulatory Compliance of Fashion NFTs

As is the case with other NFTs, fashion NFTs also face some legal and regulatory hurdles. Copyright infringement is a big concern – as using copyrighted designs without the permission of the author or artists can lead to legal action.

If NFT creators do not accurately represent their NFTs, they may face problems of fraud or misrepresentation, but since the space is creative, these problems only arise if the matter is taken seriously by many people. is taken.

The curse of the NFT world – taxation is another hurdle for NFT creators and traders, as these tokens are subject to capital gains tax. Although the regulations surrounding this area are constantly evolving, fashion brands should keep a close eye on developments and always consult their legal teams to navigate this landscape.

Threat to authenticity/IP violation

Another extremely painful issue plaguing NFT fashion is authenticity. All or most of these fashion houses hold trademarks and copyrights, and the recent increase in intellectual property (IP) infringement has really shaken up the industry.

We’re talking about digital assets that have trademarks from these big names but have no association with the brands themselves. These unauthorized digital assets infringe IP rights, dilute the premium nature of the brand and diminish the value of genuine fashion products.

Having said that, fashion houses carefully monitor such outliers and immediately take legal action against NFT creators who exploit their brand equity. Hermès recently did this and came out on top – they sued NFT artist Mason Rothschild over his MetaBirkin NFT collection.

As the acceptance and market use of NFTs continues to grow, fashion houses must be more vigilant than ever, as their creators and creations can really take away a brand’s value in a big way. One way to do this is to actively monitor NFT marketplaces using advanced analytics tools that can curb and combat fake listings and IP violations of popular brands. These tools can also share insights on scams like price inflation allowing brands to up their game with NFTs.

Source: www.adgully.com