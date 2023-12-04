How losing an eye helped Charlie Manger see success

American billionaire investor Charles Munger poses for a photo with folded hands in loss , [+] Angeles, California, March 9, 1988. (Photo by Bonnie Shiffman/Getty Images) getty images

The life story of Charlie Munger, who died last week at the age of 99, is a shining example of the enduring American dream, especially now at a time when many doubt whether the promise of a better life still holds. On the contrary, I believe that Munger’s visit, coupled with the updated Forbes 400 list figures, confirms that the American dream is still thriving.

Charlie Munger’s life began in an ordinary Midwestern town, far from the glamor of Wall Street. His early years were filled with difficulties, including a marriage that ended in divorce, a rare occurrence at the time, which left him with little savings in the way of property.

But adversity had not yet happened to him. Munger’s son Teddy became a victim of leukemia, and Charlie endured the financial strain of his son’s illness, paying for everything out of his own pocket. Tragically, Teddy died at the age of nine, leaving Charlie devastated.

Faced with such enormous challenges – a failed marriage, financial ruin, the loss of his beloved son and then having his left eye surgically removed after a failed cataract surgery – I doubt it would be better for Munger to face the worst. It must have been tempting to surrender. Before which many others have succumbed.

Luckily for him, that was when the future billionaire crossed paths with an eccentric investor from Omaha, Nebraska named Warren Buffett. Together, the two value investors started buying distressed shares in an old textile company called Berkshire Hathaway. The rest, as they say, is history.

Between 1992 and 2022, Berkshire delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%, outperforming the S&P by nearly two-thirds on an annualized basis. If an investor had bought $100 worth of Berkshire shares in 1978, when Munger joined the company, that investment would be worth about $400,000 today. The chart below shows the annual return for Berkshire A shares subtracted from the annual return for the S&P 500.

Berkshire Hathaway has beaten the market 2/3 times over the last 30 years American global investors

The American dream in crisis?

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian James Truslow Adams, who coined the term “American Dream”, defined it in 1931 as “the dream of a better, more prosperous and happier life for all our ranks of citizens.” Is the dream still true? Today, many Americans can’t help but second guess.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal/NORC survey, only 36% of American adults still believe in the American Dream, a significant decline from 53% in 2012 and 48% in 2016. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said the American Dream either once was true but is no longer true or has never been true to begin with. What’s more, half believe that life in America has become worse over the past half century.

Is the American dream getting out of reach? American global investors

It is undeniable that America is currently facing historic economic challenges. Despite higher interest rates, inflation remains stable, rising 3.2% year-on-year in October. Homeownership is arguably the most important component of the American dream, but due to skyrocketing mortgage rates, housing affordability is at record lows, as well as pending home sales.

As dire as it may sound, I am optimistic that the worst is behind us. The pain is temporary, and hope will prevail.

Self-made billionaire embodies dream

However, don’t take it from me. The updated Forbes 400 list released in October reveals an encouraging trend. More than two-thirds of today’s billionaires are self-made, a significant increase from less than half in 1984. In 2023, an astonishing 70% of billionaires built their fortunes from land.

70% of Forbes 300 billionaires are self-made American global investors

Of these self-made billionaires, 29 earned a score of 10, indicating that they once lived below the poverty line or faced significant adversity during their journey to success. The list includes individuals such as former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who grew up in a Brooklyn housing project, and former Dole Food Company CEO and war veteran David Murdock, who experienced brief periods of homelessness.

This diversity of backgrounds and stories of the wealthiest Americans underscores the resilience of the American dream.

Munger’s legacy lives on

In this time of doubt and uncertainty, Charlie Munger’s life story reminds us that the American dream is not a relic of the past. It is very much alive, thriving and within reach of those who dare to dream, work hard and persevere in the face of adversity. Munger’s journey from the depths of despair to becoming a billionaire and a respected figure in the world of finance speaks volumes about the opportunities that still exist in this great country.

Let us be inspired by his legacy as well as the stories of self-made billionaires who continue to shape the landscape of American success.