How long does an Apple Watch last? This is a question anyone considering investing in an Apple smartwatch might ask. Apple Watches aren’t exactly cheap, so you’ll want to make sure the investment will be worthwhile.

Apple has been releasing a new generation of Apple Watch every year since 2015, usually in September. This means we are now on Series 9. And then there’s also the cheaper Apple Watch SE and the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra, both of which have now seen two iterations. But most people don’t buy a watch expecting to upgrade in 12 months, and fortunately Apple Watches are built to last much longer than that. They were asked to answer the question: Are Apple Watches worth buying?

Apple WatchOS 10 (Image credit: Apple)

There are several elements involved in the question of how long does an Apple Watch last. The physical device itself is built to stand the test of time, but, since it’s worn on the wrist, the screen is naturally prone to shocks and scratches. Sapphire glass is strong, but can still be scratched. A screen protector can be placed here to keep the watch looking good for a long time.

Apart from the screen, the question of how long an Apple Watch lasts is not related to physical wear and tear but to operating system support and battery performance. Looking at the former, the Apple Watch runs its own operating system, watchOS. Apple provides updates for its watches over several years, but the timeframe is not exact.

The first Apple Watch, released in 2015, stopped receiving updates in 2018. Support for Series 1 and 2 (released in September 2016) ended in 2021. However, all Apple Watches from the 2018 Apple Watch 4 and onwards are still supported today. And qualify for the watchOS 10 update. In this sense, Apple is gradually increasing the lifespan of its watches as far as updates are concerned.

And after Apple ends updates for the Apple Watch, it is not the end of its life. The device can still be paired with an iPhone, although the potential for security risks is higher. We don’t know when the Apple Watch 4 will lose support, but I think it’s safe to say that you should get at least five years of updates on the new Apple Watch.

How long does the Apple Watch last in terms of battery life?

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced in September this year (Image credit: Apple)

Once we’ve considered updates, the next area where the Apple Watch is most liable to show its age is battery life. It’s almost impossible to define how long an Apple Watch will last with good battery performance, considering the number of different variables involved: the many watch models and configurations, variations in usage from person to person, and even ​That varying ambient temperatures may also play a role.

And, like almost any form of electronic technology, you get cases at both ends of the spectrum. There are people who had to return their Apple Watch under Apple’s warranty because it stopped working properly after less than a year, while there are those who still have it today, more than eight years after its release. Happily using the original Apple Watch.

On the Apple discussion forum, a user reported in January 2023 that they still use an Apple Watch Series 4 which still shows a battery health of 92% after four and a half years. The reality is that the relatively small lithium batteries used in Apple watches are susceptible to damage, and that means one user’s experience can vary greatly from another. Like screen damage, Apple Watch battery damage can be repaired, although the cost may be so high that purchasing a new watch would be more reasonable.

The likelihood of good battery health can be increased by ensuring ‘optimized charging’, charging to 50 per cent and switching off, storing the watch in a cool, dry place and charging to 50 per cent every six months. The watch is not in use. As with the standard Apple Watch and Apple Watch SE (ie, not the Apple Watch Ultra), Apple recommends not using it in temperatures above 35C.

How long does the Apple Watch warranty last?

All Apple Watches come with one year of hardware repair coverage through Apple’s limited warranty. Apple also provides up to 90 days of free technical support. We have come across cases where Apple has agreed to replace the watch immediately after the warranty period has ended, in cases where the problem appears to be caused by a hardware malfunction.

Are Apple Watches worth buying?

So how long does an Apple Watch last and are Apple Watches worth buying? There will always be exceptions, but on balance, based on our own reviewers’ experience and comments I’ve seen from users online, I’d say an Apple Watch provides good performance for five to six years. After that point, there is a possibility that Apple may stop providing updates and battery health may begin to degrade significantly.

In theory, the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra with a more robust design and the ability to ensure more extreme temperatures should last longer, at least its physical components, but since the first generation was only released in 2022, we Haven’t been able to say for sure how long this lasts in practice.

Whether the Apple Watch is worth buying will depend on personal expectations and how much you use its features, which include music, pairing with an iPhone for taking calls and sending texts, and a range of health metrics. Personally, I would say that a lifespan of five to six years is reasonable for such a tech product, which can be compared to many smartphones.

