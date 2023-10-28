In the field of fashion and innovation, reality TV veteran and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is once again in the headlines.

They introduced the “Ultimate Nipple Bra” under their brand, SKIMS, a bold creation that has created a wave of attraction and curiosity across the digital landscape. This avant-garde rendition of the classic push-up style includes a distinctive element: an artificial nipple designed to give a visible effect. Kim’s Instagram revelation with an eye-catching video presentation has undoubtedly attracted attention.

stir up debate online

The online reactions to SKIMS’s Ultimate Nipple Bra have been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride through a spectrum of emotions. Priced at $62, equivalent to approximately ₹5,200, the product has created a wave of emotions among the audience.

While some immediately expressed heartfelt gratitude, especially breast cancer survivors who found solace in Kim’s unconventional approach to bra design, others weren’t entirely convinced. In fact, a section of the audience assumed it was an elaborate joke.

Oh my god, I thought this was an SNL parody 🤣🤣🤣 – Cynthia ThePM (@CynthiaThePM) 27 October 2023

Online users have also pointed out how the concept of ‘nipple bra’ undermines one of the purposes of wearing a bra, which is to exercise modesty through coverage.

If I wear a bra it’s to cover my nipples – lindas.ART/FND 3 sold (@Lindas_ARTS) 27 October 2023

Critics also raised their voice. Among them, one particular comment stood out, challenging the connection between climate change and fast fashion marketing. This user was wary of climate change being used as a marketing ploy, emphasizing the need for fashion brands to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to carbon reduction.

Read the mixed feelings of netizens about this:

really 😳

is this a joke??

Why would I want to look like I’m pointing north 🙄🙄 – Amanda 🖤☠️🥀 (@AmandaJK_) 27 October 2023

ok but i really like it – Emily Cherry (@cdxliv444) 27 October 2023

What does it mean it should be illegal? Should women be proud to show nipples in public? – Moe (@TheMoeHayek) 27 October 2023

An unexpected climate connection

However, what makes this bra even more interesting is the climate-conscious change it has made in its launch. Kim Kardashian launched a video campaign with an element of whimsy while pointing out the serious global issues of climate change. He touched on the planet’s rising temperatures, rising sea levels and the worrying depletion of ice sheets.

With a twinkle in her eye, she made a humorous but thought-provoking declaration: “No matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cool.”

It was a whimsical gesture towards the urgency of climate action.

Kim Kardashian also shared the charitable aspect of her latest creation. She pledged to contribute 10% of the proceeds from SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra to a noble cause. This charitable donation will be directed to 1% for the Planet, a global network that unites businesses and environmental organizations in a shared mission to uplift both people and the planet.

Amid a diverse range of reactions, this innovative piece of fashion sparked an engaging dialogue that brought together elements of body positivity, environmental awareness and bold design. Kim Kardashian has, once again, succeeded in igniting conversations and pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion norms.

